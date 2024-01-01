Dave Chappelle makes fun of trans people yet again on his new Netflix special

Dave Chappelle is being criticised for making fun of trans people, yet again, in his new Netflix special. The Dreamer began with a look at Dave’s rise to fame. He eventually started to narrate a story about the time he visited the set of Man on the Moon to meet Jim Carrey. Dave Chappelle attends the 46th Kennedy Center Honors gala at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, on December 3, 2023. (Photo by Kent Nishimura / AFP)(AFP)

“I wanted to meet Jim Carrey [who was method acting], but I had to pretend this n—a was Andy Kaufman. All afternoon,” he said. “I could look at him and I could see that he was Jim Carrey.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Anyway, I say all that to say: That’s how trans people make me feel,” he added. In the past, Dave has been blasted by the LGBTQ+ community for mocking them during his shows.

“If you guys came here to this show tonight thinking that I’m going to make fun of those people again, you’ve come to the wrong show,” he told the audience during the latest show. “I’m not f—king with those people anymore. It wasn’t worth the trouble. I ain’t saying s—t about them.”

“Maybe three or four times tonight, but that’s it,” he continued. “I’m tired of talking about them.”

Dave explained that would not talk about them any longer because “people acted like [he] needed them to be funny.”

“Well, that’s ridiculous,” he remarked. “I don’t need you. I got a whole new angle coming.” He added, “You guys will never see this s—t coming. I ain’t doing trans jokes no more.”

He then also said he would now begin making fun at the handicapped community as “they’re not as organized as the gays.” “And I love punching down,” he stated.

However, despite his promise, he again spoke about the transgender community, opening up about his attempt to improve his relationship with them. “I wrote a play. I did. ‘Cause I know that gays love plays,” he said.

“It’s about a black transgender woman whose pronoun is sadly n—a. It’s a tear-jerker,” he said, describing the play as ““sad” but “moving.” “At the end of the play, she dies of loneliness cause white liberals don’t know how to speak to her. It’s sad.”

Dave also cracked a joke about identifying as a woman if he is put behind bars. “Send me to a woman’s jail. As soon I get in there, you know what I’mma be doing,” he said.

“‘I’m a girl, just like you, bi***. Come here and suck this girl d—k I got,'” Dave said. “‘Don’t make me explain myself. I’m a girl.'”

Dave also recalled how a person attacked him onstage at the Hollywood Bowl in 2022. A person with a fake gun and a real knife allegedly attacked him. He made a joke saying the knife “identified as a gun” and he “triggered” the suspect because he spoke about the LGBTQIA+ community. He further said he learned that the attacker was bisexual and joked that he “could have been raped.”

Like many of his other shows, this show, shot in his hometown of Washington D.C., was also deeply criticised.