Francia Raisa speaks out about online bullying amid feud rumors with Selena Gomez. Is their friendship over?

Francia Raisa, the actress known for her role in "How I Met Your Father," is speaking out about being "bullied" online after avoiding questions about her friendship with Selena Gomez. The pair has been friends for years, but rumors of a rift have been circulating recently, with fans noticing they have been spending less time together publicly. Selena Gomez with Francia Raisa.

Raisa donated a kidney to Gomez in 2017 amid the singer's battle with lupus. While the friendship appeared strong, the Only Murders in the Building actress threw shade at Raisa in a recent interview. This led to Raisa commenting "interesting" under an Instagram post highlighting the quote before unfollowing Gomez on social media.

Francia Raisa had earlier donated her kidney to Selena Gomez.

Last month, Raisa refused to answer questions about Gomez, fueling feud rumors further. However, Raisa wants to make it clear that she does not condone bullying, especially towards Gomez, who has a whole nonprofit dedicated to mental health. Raisa has received some intense online bullying, including one comment that read: "I hope someone goes up your p—sy and rips out your other kidney you f—king whore."

Also read | Selena Gomez's absence at Met Gala 2023 creates a frenzy among fans as a photoshopped image goes viral on Twitter

Despite the drama, Raisa is sending love to everyone, even her haters, and is urging people to stop the online attacks. The current status of the friendship between Raisa and Gomez remains unknown.