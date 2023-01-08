Happy Birthday Nusrat Jahan: See her most romantic pics with Yash Dasgupta

Actors Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta have been together since 2020. She welcomed her baby boy Yishaan J Dasgupta with Yash on August 26, 2021. Yash has a son Rayansh from his previous marriage with Shweta Singh Kalhans. Earlier, when there were rumours about Nusrat and Yash's marriage, she had hinted that they already tied the knot. As Nusrat clocks her 33rd birthday, we bring you some romantic pictures of the couple. (Also Read | Nusrat Jahan on not sharing son Yishaan's pics on social media: 'Yash’s elder son has been kept away from media too')

Nusrat and Yash often take trips together and share photos on Instagram. Last year in September, the couple took a holiday to an undisclosed location and posted several pictures and videos. Posting a video, they captioned it, "Slow down and enjoy the pleasures of life." The couple also posed on elephants as well as with tigers and cheetahs. They also shared several romantic moments.

In October on Yash's birthday, Nusrat posted a candid photo with Yash as the duo smiled. As they stood amid the mountains, Nusrat closed her eyes while Yash looked at her. Nusrat captioned the post, "Happy Birthday hon @yashdasgupta. Wishing u all the happiness…Love & Luck #mine #blessing #birthday #yd #love #happiness."

Last year in July, Nusrat had spoken about why she rarely shares any pictures of Yishaan. Nusrat had told Calcutta Times, “It’s a unanimous decision that we took as parents. Yash’s elder son has been kept away from the media too. We want them to grow and live their respective lives without any tags, special preferences or attention.”

In January last year, Nusrat was asked about her marriage plans with Yash. She told The Indian Express, “No, why would I? I mean we are a family. Let’s not go into the marriage part. How do you know I am not married? I have always been a very strong girl. I have always taken decisions for myself – good or bad, right or wrong. So, I have always been responsible for my own actions."

In December 2021, Yash made an appearance on Nusrat's radio show Ishq With Nusrat. During their conversation, Yash recalled how Nusrat was supposed to be admitted to a hospital and wanted to go on a drive with him.

“Heroines are not like this at home, so they have a fear that the audience might get a glimpse of that look and get scared. So with a face like that, we were going for a drive. Suddenly, the media appeared out of nowhere, just when we were about to get into the car,” he had said. What followed was a game of hide and seek, with a car chase, Yash said.

In 2019, Nusrat married businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey. Later, the two parted ways. The actor had said that their marriage was invalid as per Indian laws. In June 2021, Nusrat shared the news of her pregnancy with a picture of her baby bump on social media.

