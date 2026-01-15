Kalamkaval OTT release date: When and where to watch Mammootty's film where he plays a serial killer

Kalamkaval will premiere on SonyLiv on January 16. “Stanley Das is coming! Witness Mammootty like never before in #Kalamkaval, streaming from Jan 16, only on Sony LIV,” read a caption of the post shared by the official X account of SonyLiv. The film is now available to watch on the platform, a few hours prior to the release date, confirmed the platform. Mammootty also shared the update on his X account through a post.

Kalamkaval OTT release date : Mammootty 's crime thriller was one of the most successful Malayalam films of 2025. The actor earned rave reviews for his menacing act as a serial killer in the film. Now, the film is all set for its OTT release. Fans who missed the film in theatres can now watch it at home. (Also read: Eko OTT release date: When and where to watch Sandeep Pradeep's mystery thriller )

About Kalamkaval The synopsis of the film reads, “A routine Kerala Police inquiry in the quiet village of Kottayikonam takes an unexpected turn when a trail of seemingly minor clues unravels into a string of disturbing cases. The investigation soon crosses into Tamil Nadu, revealing unsolved mysteries that have lingered for years.”

Vinayakan plays Kerala police officer, SI Jayakrishnan, while Mammootty essays the methodical serial killer, Stanley Das. Jayakrishnan is tasked with solving the case, but as he delves deeper into his investigation, the buried secrets astonish him. The film also stars Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan and Shruti Ramachandran in supporting roles. Kalamkaval opened to positive reviews when it released in theatres in December 5. It went on to become a commercial success as well, crossing ₹80 crores worldwide. It became Mammootty's second-highest-grossing film ever, behind Bheeshma Parvam.

Kalamkaval marks the directorial debut of Jitin K Jose. The film's music is composed by Mujeeb Majeed. The film is produced by George Sebastian under the banner of Mammootty Kompany.