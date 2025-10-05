Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 4 (updated live): Rishab Shetty film mints 190 crore; beats OG, Lokah, KGF

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 is galloping at the box office. After maintaining a breakneck pace of collections domestically over the first three days of its release, Kantara Chapter 1 managed to increase its collections and occupancy on Sunday, setting itself up for a mammoth opening weekend. Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 4: Gulshan Devaiah stars in a villainous role in the Rishab Shetty film.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office update

Kantara Chapter 1 earned ₹162.85 crore net domestically over the first three days of its run at the Indian box office. On Saturday, the film earned an estimated ₹55 crore net domestically, an increase of just under 20% from the Friday haul of ₹46 crore. On Sunday, it showed an increase in the pace of collections, starting with the morning shows. According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹35.82 crore net on Sunday by 5 PM, taking its domestic haul to ₹198.92 crore over its opening weekend.

The period action drama has continued to sell theatres across India, registering a staggering 88-89% occupancy for the Kannada version's morning shows on Sunday in various parts of Karnataka. Overseas, too, Kantara Chapter 1 has done well for a film of its size and scale, earning over $3 million in its first three days.

Kantara beats KGF, Lokah

On Sunday, Kantara Chapter 1 went passed the total collections of some recent big releases, including the recently-released Sitaare Zameen Par ( ₹167 crore), They Call Him OG ( ₹179 crore), and Lokah Chapter 1 ( ₹153 crore). But Kantara Chapter 1's biggest win has been surpassing the domestic collection of KGF Chapter 1 ( ₹185 crore). This makes it the third-highest-grossing Kannada film in India, behind only KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹860 crore) and the first Kantara ( ₹310 crore).

All about Kantara Chapter 1

A prequel to the 2022 sleeper hit Kantara, Chapter 1 is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. The film is set a thousand years before the events of the first film. Apart from Rishab in the lead, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah.