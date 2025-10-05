Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 4 (updated live): Rishab Shetty film mints ₹190 crore; beats OG, Lokah, KGF
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 4: Rishab Shetty's film is set to cross the ₹200 crore mark in its opening weekend itself.
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 is galloping at the box office. After maintaining a breakneck pace of collections domestically over the first three days of its release, Kantara Chapter 1 managed to increase its collections and occupancy on Sunday, setting itself up for a mammoth opening weekend.
Kantara Chapter 1 box office update
Kantara Chapter 1 earned ₹162.85 crore net domestically over the first three days of its run at the Indian box office. On Saturday, the film earned an estimated ₹55 crore net domestically, an increase of just under 20% from the Friday haul of ₹46 crore. On Sunday, it showed an increase in the pace of collections, starting with the morning shows. According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹35.82 crore net on Sunday by 5 PM, taking its domestic haul to ₹198.92 crore over its opening weekend.
The period action drama has continued to sell theatres across India, registering a staggering 88-89% occupancy for the Kannada version's morning shows on Sunday in various parts of Karnataka. Overseas, too, Kantara Chapter 1 has done well for a film of its size and scale, earning over $3 million in its first three days.
Kantara beats KGF, Lokah
On Sunday, Kantara Chapter 1 went passed the total collections of some recent big releases, including the recently-released Sitaare Zameen Par ( ₹167 crore), They Call Him OG ( ₹179 crore), and Lokah Chapter 1 ( ₹153 crore). But Kantara Chapter 1's biggest win has been surpassing the domestic collection of KGF Chapter 1 ( ₹185 crore). This makes it the third-highest-grossing Kannada film in India, behind only KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹860 crore) and the first Kantara ( ₹310 crore).
All about Kantara Chapter 1
A prequel to the 2022 sleeper hit Kantara, Chapter 1 is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. The film is set a thousand years before the events of the first film. Apart from Rishab in the lead, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.