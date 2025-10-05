Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 3: Rishab Shetty film mints ₹225 crore; beats Gangubai Kathiawadi
Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 3: Rishab Shetty's film has crossed the ₹200-crore mark by Saturday.
Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection: Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 is in no mood of slowing down at the ticket window. After a bumper opening on Dussehra, the film has gained new legs over the weekend, seeing an increase in earnings on Saturday and soaring past the ₹200 crore mark in just three days.
Kantara Chapter 1 box office update
Kantara Chapter 1 earned ₹162.85 crore net ( ₹195.50 crore gross) domestically over the first three days of its run at the Indian box office. On Saturday, the film earned an estimated ₹55 crore net domestically, an increase of just under 20% from the Friday haul of ₹46 crore. The period action drama has continued to sell theatres across India, registering a staggering 94% occupancy for the Kannada version's night shows on Saturday. The Hindi version of the film has also done well, minting over ₹40 crore by itself in India.
Overseas, too, Kantara Chapter 1 has done well for a film of its size and scale, earning over $3 million in its first three days. According to trade insiders, this has taken its worldwide gross to ₹225 crore in three days.
On Saturday, Kantara Chapter 1 went passed the lifetime collections of some recent big releases, including Salman Khan's Sikandar ( ₹176 crore), Ram Charan's Game Changer ( ₹200 crore), and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi ( ₹210 crore). It has its sights set on the ₹250-crore mark, which it should easily reach by Sunday afternoon.
All about Kantara Chapter 1
Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 sleeper hit Kantara, which had earned over ₹400 crore worldwide on a ₹15 crore budget. The film, written and directed by Rishab Shetty, is set a thousand years before the events of the first film. Apart from Rishab in the lead, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah.
