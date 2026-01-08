Kiara Advani trained with international artists for 'never-before-seen' Cirque du Soleil-inspired act in Toxic

New mom Kiara Advani is set to return to the big screen this year in Geetu Mohandas’ ambitious film Toxic, which stars Yash in the lead role. The film’s teaser, which introduced Yash’s look, was unveiled on Thursday, the actor’s birthday. The first looks of the five female leads - including Kiara - had been shared over the last couple of weeks. Now, a source has revealed the reason behind Kiara’s character being introduced in a circus-like setting. The character is an acrobat, and Kiara has worked with international performers for what is being described as “visual that has not been seen before in Indian cinema”. Kiara Advani's first look from Yash-starrer Toxic had her in a circus setting.

Kiara Advani’s Cirque du Soleil inspired act in Toxic Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups stars Yash in the lead role, along with Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Kiara. In the bilingual film, shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, Kiara plays a character named Nadia. Sources tell us that the actor underwent extensive training with an international team for the role.

In the film, Kiara will be seen performing a Cirque du Soleil-inspired act, for which international artists were flown in to work closely with Kiara. They helped not just train the actor but also design and rehearse an act aimed at creating a “visual that has not been seen before in Indian cinema, to make it at par with global scale and give a cinematic experience.”

Kiara has previously described her role in Toxic as her ‘toughest one yet’. “Kiara’s character is said to be fearless, raw and intoxicating, blending grace, strength and intensity, making her screen presence powerful in the film,” sources added.

Director Geetu Mohandas also praised the actor’s performance. In a note for the actor on social media, the filmmaker wrote, “What Kiara created on screen in this film is nothing short of transformative. As a director, I am deeply proud of her and for the performance she has delivered, and for the faith and heart she brought into our shared journey.”