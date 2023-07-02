Kim Kardashian's $6 million out-of-the-world ‘dream home’ hits a snag. Here's all we know so far

Kim Kardashian's ambitious plans for her spaceship-shaped dream home have hit yet another setback, leaving her celestial aspirations grounded. According to records, the building permits for Kardashian's out-of-this-world mansion in Palm Springs failed to receive approval by the June 29th deadline, as reported by the US Sun. Kim Kardashian's ambitious plans for her spaceship-shaped dream home.(Instagram/kimkardashian)

The construction of the $6 million, 42,000-acre property had previously been put on hold in 2022 when the city of La Quinta demanded further details regarding fire safety and pool codes, causing delays in the project, noted the outlet.

The reality TV star and fashion designer, who is now a billionaire, had teamed up with renowned architect Tadao Ando, a recipient of the prestigious Pritzker Prize, to bring her futuristic vision to life. In an Instagram post back in April, Kardashian expressed her excitement about collaborating with Ando, describing it as a "dream project" they had been working on for the past two years.

Describing her envisioned abode as "concrete, gray-toned, and really zen" in an interview with Vogue last year, Kardashian had shared her plans for a unique and serene dwelling. However, her team has not provided immediate comment or updates on the project.

The property is located in the exclusive Madison Club, a luxurious golf and tennis community in La Quinta, which is also home to Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, and sister, Kylie Jenner. Initial plans for the land, which Kardashian purchased with her ex-husband Kanye West, included extravagant features such as a pool, spa, gallery space, two elevators, and a movie theater, as reported by the US Sun last year. Each of her four children was to have their own bedroom with private bathrooms.

With a net worth of $1.2 billion, Kardashian has recently earned a spot in Forbes' "America's Richest Self-Made Women" list, reinforcing her financial success. As fans eagerly await updates on her cosmic dwelling, it seems that for now, Kardashian's dreams of residing in her otherworldly abode are still tethered to Earth's reality.