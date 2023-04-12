'Love Blossoms' stars Victor Webster and Shantel VanSanten set for divorce

Victor Webster has filed for divorce from wife Shantel VanSanten after less than two years of marriage. As per court documents, Webster filed for divorce in January this year and 10th of that month was listed as the date of separation. Victor Webster and Shantel VanSanten(Twitter)

Webster and VanSanten had first met on the sets of movie Love Blossoms in 2017. From playing lovebirds on-screen in the movie to getting affectionate in real life, they got engaged in February 2021. The couple had three separate wedding celebrations, with the first one being outside the Pasadena City Hall in California on August 9, 2021.

ALSO READ| Orville Peck reacts to friend Pal Diplo's comments on sexuality

According to Brides, the first wedding celebration took place on August 9 as the day was VanShanten's grandparents' wedding date.

"When my grandfather unexpectedly passed away on Father's Day, the heartbreak was unbearable; I had been planning on him walking me down the aisle in Minnesota. In the midst of my grief, I looked at Victor and said I wanted to do a spontaneous civil ceremony on my grandparents' wedding date, August 9,"VanSanten had told the outlet.

"The idea of my grandparents being reunited and watching over our ceremony from above gave me some peace. They were married for 63 years, had such a special, deep love. They were the example to me of how love is a choice and takes work. It wasn't perfect, but their love was always pure," she had added.

The couple then did their second wedding celebration in Napa, California, in October 2021. They had a third reception in VanSanten's hometown of Luverne, Minnesota so her elderly family could attend.

It was Webster who had proposed to VanSanten before their engagement in February 2021. And the now 37-year-old actress was quite overwhelmed by Webster's love for her then.

“I cant wait to spend FOR-EV-ER with my best friend!!!! I F***ING LOVE YOU,” VanSanten had posted on Instagram following Webster's proposal.