Loved Saunkan Saunkanay 2? Punjabi comedies that begin with trouble in marriages that you might enjoy

Ammy Virk-Sargun Mehta's Saunkan Saunkanay 2, which became one of the highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025, is out on OTT. The movie takes the tale of troubled marriage forward, since now an Italian woman named Monica Bellucci (played by Sargun Mehta) falls in love with Nirmal Singh (Ammy Virk) and becomes his third wife. This is a sure-shot recipe for chaos and laughter. If you enjoy such stories, then you would also enjoy some other movies that address troubled marriages. Punjabi movies like Saunkan Saunkanay 2

Punjabi movies that address troubled marriages

Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri (OTTplay Premium)

As the title suggests, this film is about a bride being possessed. Featuring Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta in the lead, Jatt Nu Chudail Takri is about Jalalludin (Gippy), unknowingly marrying a ghost.

Bha Ji In Problem (OTTplay Premium)

Sandeep (Gurpreet Ghuggi) is married to two women who are unaware of each other. He now has to balance life with Anu (Misha Bajwa) and Jasmeet (Khushboo Grewal) without them finding out about one another. Of course, this recipe for disaster calls for laughs from viewers. PS: The film is one of the biggest Punjabi movies and features Akshay Kumar, too.

Kala Shah Kala (OTTplay Premium)

A dark complexioned Lovely (Binnu Dhillon) gets married to Pammi (Sargun Mehta). The twist? She is actually possessed by a spirit. How will this story unfold?

Honsla Rakh (Prime Video)

Honsla Rakh is the story of a single father who is scared but falls in love again. His story begins with a divorce after a troubled marriage over an unplanned pregnancy. Diljit Dosanjh's Yenkee Singh gets divorced from Sweety (Shehnaaz Gill) and just when he falls in love again, this time with Jasmin (Sonam Bajwa), Sweety returns. If Saunkan Saunkanay is a story you enjoy, you are bound to like Honsla Rakh, too.

Second Hand Husband (Prime Video)

Rajbir (Gippy Grewal) is in love with Gurpreet (Tina Ahuja). He however cannot marry her because he is paying a lot of alimony to his ex-wife Neha (Geeta Basra). The lovers are now at a point where they have to get Neha to marry someone else so that the lovers can finally settle in. Also featuring Dharmendra, Second Hand Husband is a comedy worth visiting.