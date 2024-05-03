 Mahira Khan has the sweetest response to fan who imitated her accent. Watch - Hindustan Times
Mahira Khan has the sweetest response to fan who imitated her accent. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 03, 2024 05:31 PM IST

A fan shared a video on Instagram trying to recreate Mahira Khan's style of responding in interviews. Check out how the actor reacted.

Mahira Khan was left impressed by a female fan who tried to recreate her style of responding in interviews. The fan had posted a video of herself imitating the accent of the actor as if she were responding to interviews. Mahira left a sweet comment on the video and wished her ‘Lots of love.’ (Also read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals he wanted to cast Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan in Heeramandi: ‘It was a film back then’)

Mahira Khan has reacted to a fan video on Instagram.
Mahira Khan has reacted to a fan video on Instagram.

How Mahira reacted

In the video, the fan is seen talking about how when she was new in the industry, many people told her to get her nose fixed, but she didn't budge. The fan also recreated the moment when Mahira shared how much she enjoys her night-time routines, where she lights a candle and listens to a classical song. Mahira's anecdote about her grandmother was also part of the video.

Soon, the video came under the attention of Mahira, who commented: “I laughed out loud watching this! (monkey face emoticon) You are brilliant yaaaar. Lots of love.”

A fan commented, “That ‘Nani ko itna bura'. Nailed that part.” Another said, “Wow!!! At first, I thought you were just doing lip sync.” A second fan wrote, “Sister sounds more Mahira than Mahira Khan (laughing face emoticons).”

More details

Mahira had a brief stint in Bollywood, but managed to woo audiences with her turn in Raees, where she was cast opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Did you know Sanjay Leela Bhansali even thought of Mahira for Heeramandi? In a new interview with Lilly Singh at the LA premiere of the May 1 release, the director revealed, "It was a film back then. I then also thought about Mahira Khan, the Pakistani actress, and Imran Abbas and Fawad Khan were also in my mind at one point in time. But I ended up with this ensemble cast.”

The actor was last seen in Pakistani blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt alongside Fawad Khan. The two actors will also be seen in the upcoming Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.

News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Mahira Khan has the sweetest response to fan who imitated her accent. Watch
