Mammootty talks with excited fans lined up outside his Kochi home on 74th birthday. Watch

Malayalam superstar Mammootty turned 74 on Sunday. The actor, who recently suffered a health scare and is now recovering, took to social media to thank his fans and God. He also spoke to fans who lined up outside his Kochi home to wish him a happy birthday, thanking them for making his day special. Mammootty turned 74 on 7 September and his fans lined up outside his home to wish him.

Mammootty speaks to fans on his birthday

Social media is filled with wishes from fans for Mammootty on his birthday. Numerous people took to X (formerly Twitter) and other platforms to wish their beloved Mammukka. Taking cognisance of the wishes, Mammootty posted a picture of himself looking out at the sea and leaning against his car, writing, “Love and Thanks to All and The Almighty.” He’s dressed in a simple shirt in the picture.

Fans also shared a video on X of Mammootty speaking to them over the phone. One fan sharing the video wrote, “Mammookkas's Thanks to fans waiting outside his home in kochi.” In the video, a staff member can be heard asking Mammootty to speak to his fans. As soon as he says hello, the waiting fans wish him a happy birthday and cheer for him. He thanks them for the love and seems happy about the wishes.

Recent work

Mammootty was last seen in Dominic and the Ladies' Purse and Bazooka this year. He took a break from films after falling sick due to an unspecified illness. Recently, his team confirmed that the actor had recovered. Posting on behalf of him, his manager wrote on Instagram in August, “I stand in front of you with my eyes filled with joy. And for those who prayed, to those who stood with me, to those who comforted me, saying that nothing will happen, with unending love, dear ones... Thank you!”

The actor will soon star in Patriot with Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil as his co-stars. His next film, Kalamkaval, in which he is rumoured to play a character based on the serial killer Cyanide Mohan, is expected to be released in theatres on 9 October. It is directed by Jithin K Jose and produced by Mammootty.