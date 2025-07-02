Mammootty's illustrious five-decade-long career now part of BA History syllabus at the Kochi college he studied in
Malayalam star Mammootty’s five-decade-long contribution to cinema can now be studied as a course at a Kochi college. According to a report by OnManorama, Mammootty’s career can be studied under the History of Malayalam Cinema module at Maharaja’s College in Kerala. (Also Read: Shine Tom Chacko opens up about Mammootty's support after his father's death: ‘He told me not to let grief consume me’)
Mammootty included in BA Honours History syllabus
According to the report, students of BA History at Maharaja’s College will study Mammotty's life, career, and influence on cinema. The chapter Sensing Celluloid: History of Malayalam Cinema explores his life and career in detail. Interestingly, Mammootty is also an alumnus of the college. Mohanlal, Sathyan, Prem Nazir, Madhu, Jayan, Sheela, Sharadha, Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Padmarajan are also part of the chapter. The curriculum reportedly also honours regional icons who contributed to Kerala’s cultural and social landscape. The syllabus will be implemented from the 2025-26 academic year.
Recent work
This year, Mammootty starred in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Malayalam debut, Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, and debut director Deeno Dennis’ action film Bazooka. He will soon play Cyanide Mohan in a film he’s producing titled Kalamkaval, directed by Jithin K Jose. He also stars in a Mahesh Narayanan-directorial, which also stars Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara. He has yet to announce any other upcoming projects amid a health scare.
Mohanlal prayed for Mammootty’s well-being at Sabarimala in March this year, drawing the ire of some Muslim leaders. Mammootty's friend and Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas spoke to Reporter TV in June and said, “Mammootty is suffering from a minor health complication and is currently receiving treatment. He is okay, and I just had a phone conversation with him. Even though we have been friends for quite a long time, we were never the kind of people who talked much about our personal lives. However, in recent days, we have been sharing such details as well.”
