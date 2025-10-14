Mirage OTT release: When and where to watch Jeethu Joseph's latest crime thriller ft. Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali

Mirage OTT release: Filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, known best for the Drishyam franchise, recently released a crime thriller named Mirage in theatres on 19 September. Starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali in lead roles, the film received mixed reviews from critics. Know when and where to watch it digitally. Mirage OTT release: Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali in a still from Jeethu Joseph's film.

Mirage OTT platform, release date announced

SonyLIV announced on its social media that Mirage will stream on its OTT platform starting from 20 October. Making the announcement with a new trailer, they wrote, “Every story hides a secret. This one hides many. #Mirage streaming from Oct 20th only on Sony LIV.” The film will be available for streaming on Sony LIV in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali.

About Mirage

The trailer for Mirage begins with a woman telling someone that she often thinks back to this particular journey. Soon, a man wonders where Kiran’s journey is taking him and what his purpose is. Asif is soon introduced as an investigative reporter named Ashwin Kumar, while Aparna plays the mysterious Kiran’s fiancée, Abhirami. Even as the police tell her they’re her best chance for survival, she thinks there’s more at play.

Jeethu co-wrote the screenplay with Srinivasan Abrol, based on a story by Aparna R Tarakad. It was produced by Naad Sstudios and E4 Experiments in association with Seven 1 Seven Productions and Bedtime Stories. Hakim Shahjahan, Hannah Reji Koshy, Saravanan, Sampath Raj, Deepak Parambol, and others also star in it.

Recent work

Before Mirage, Jeethu directed the 2024 Basil Joseph-starrer Nunakkuzhi and presented Level Cross with Asif and Amala Paul. He is currently busy directing Mohanlal in Ram: Part 1 and Drishyam 3. The latter film will be simultaneously made in Hindi with Ajay Devgn in the lead. He is also directing Valathu Vashathe Kallan alongside Biju Menon and Joju George.