Mohanlal wears shirt with Mammootty's pics on it to honour him on his 74th birthday; fans say ‘nobody like these two’

Malayalam stars Mohanlal and Mammootty might have been considered rivals professionally for more than four decades, as they vied for the top spot in Mollywood. But in reality, the duo remain steadfast friends. So much so that on the occasion of Mammootty’s 74th birthday on 7 September, Mohanlal even paid him tribute on the latest episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam. (Also Read: Mammootty talks with excited fans lined up outside his Kochi home on 74th birthday. Watch) Mohanlal wore a shirt with Mammootty's pictures on it on the latest episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam.

Mohanlal wears shirt with Mammootty’s pics on it

On the Sunday episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam, Mohanlal wore a colourful shirt. But a closer look reveals that it is printed with various iconic pictures of Mammootty through the years. Asianet, the channel on which BB Malayalam is telecast, posted a video on Instagram, giving a closer look at the shirt. There is even an old picture of Mohanlal with Mammootty printed on it. At the end of the video, Mohanlal says, “Dear Mammukka, I wish you a happy birthday on behalf of me, Asianet team and Bigg Boss team.”

Internet reacts

Even before the TV channel posted that, numerous fans took to social media to share pictures of Mohanlal wearing the shirt after watching the episode's promo. Sharing a screenshot of the show, one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “I don't think an industrialist and a big actor will come to a public show wearing a shirt with his picture on the birthday of someone who has been working with him or a rival who people have been saying for 40+ years.”

Many seemed to agree with the fan, with one person writing, “What a beautiful gesture! Nobody like these two!” Another wrote, “#Ettan Wearing dress indicating B'day Boy Mammooka!! Our Mollywood is blessed to fill with such Super Brotherhood Actors Like #Mohanlal & #Mammootty.” A fan pointed out that something like this could happen “only in Mollywood.” Mohanlal also posted a picture of himself and Mammootty from an event and wished him on social media, writing, “Happy Birthday Dear Ichakka.”

Mohanlal and Mammootty will soon work together in a film called Patriot. Mammootty has yet to get back to shooting but has recovered from a recent health scare.