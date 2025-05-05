'Ro doongi': Pak actor Hania Aamir is overwhelmed at Indian fans using VPN to reach out after India bans her Instagram

Days after India blocked the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani artistes in the country, a few of them realised the tenacity of their fans knows no legal boundaries. Pakistan actor Hania Aamir, who enjoys a sizable fan base in India, has been getting messages from Indian fans on her Instagram despite the ban. The fans are using VPNs (virtual private networks) to bypass the ban and reach out to their favourite star. (Also read: Pakistani artistes Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Instagram accounts blocked in India) Hania Aamir enjoys a sizable fan base in India.

Hania Aamir gets messages from Indian fans

On her account, the actor has been receiving comments from fans telling her the same. Screenshots of these interactions were recently shared on social media. One fan commented on her post, "Hello Hania, VPN ka subscription liya hai sirf aapke liye (I have subscribed to VPN just for you). Love from India." Hania replied, "Love you," to this comment. In another comment, after a fan asked her not to worry as Indians are using VPN, an emotional Hania replied, "Ro doongi (I will cry)." One fan noted that Hania's fanbase is so 'obsessed and devoted' that they are buying VPNs just to see her Instagram.

Messages from Indian fans on Hania Aamir's Instagram

How does a VPN work

Hania's account, like many of her Pakistani actor colleagues, is blocked in India but is available outside the country. A VPN is a tool that allows a user to change their IP's geo-location, fooling the network into thinking that the person is surfing the net from somewhere else in the world. This loophole lets a person access anything that is geoblocked in India, or anywhere else in the world. Many fans of Hania are using this to access her Instagram account.

Why Pak artists' accounts were banned

The accounts of several Pakistani celebrities, including actors Hania Aamir, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and singer Atif Aslam, were geoblocked in India after the recent attack in Pahalgam, where terrorists killed 26 tourists. This has led to increased tensions between India and Pakistan, leading to several other sanctions and punitive steps from India against Pakistan.