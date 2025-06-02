Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Piya Chakraborty become parents to baby boy: ‘Our hearts are full’

Actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay, known for his work in Bengali films and who has also worked in Hindi films like Kahaani and Bulbbul, has become a father. The actor took to his Instagram account on Monday to share the good news in a joint post with wife Piya Chakraborty. (Also read: Parambrata Chatterjee reacts to Anurag Kashyap calling Bengali cinema ‘ghatia’: ‘The audience size should be that big’) Parambrata Chattopadhyay tied the knot with Piya Chakraborty on November 27, 2023.

Parambrata welcomes baby boy

The post had a picture which had a note which read, “It's a baby boy! Our hearts are full. Our hands will be fuller! Welcome to the world, Junior!” In the caption, Parambrata and Piya wrote: “As we welcome our first child into this world, we wish to thank each and everyone for their warm wishes and prayers! (red heart emoticon)”

Huma Qureshi congratulated the couple

Several actors reacted to the post and congratulated the couple in the comments section. Actor Huma Qureshi wrote, “Congratulations ❤️❤️ sending love and more love” Actors Raima Sen, Sandipta Sen, Monami Ghosh, Anindita Bose, and singer Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury congratulated the couple in the comments.

Parambrata got married to Piya in November 2023. The actor had shared several pictures from their private wedding ceremony. Sharing the photos, Parambrata captioned the post, "'Let us go then, you and I, When the evening is spread out against the sky…' This is it. @piya_chakraborty."

Parambrata made his debut in Bollywood with Kahaani (2012) starring alongside Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. His other notable works include Bhalo Theko, Baishe Srabon, Sold, Kadambari, Anukul, Dosar, Pari, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Dwitiyo Purush, Bulbbul and Doctor Bakshi.

On the work front, he was last seen in the Bengali film Sonar Kellay Jawker Dha, alongside Koel Mullick. The film is directed by Sayantan Ghosal, and produced by Surinder Films.