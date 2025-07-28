Prithviraj Sukumaran slams rumours about Mohanlal's Lucifer 3 budget, calls it ‘part of hate campaign’

All eyes are on Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal for Lucifer 3 after their L2: Empuraan earned ₹265.5 crore worldwide. Recently there were reports that Prithviraj had called the Lucifer franchise film India’s ‘most expensive’ film among other details. His team, Poffactio, took to social media to bust these rumours, calling it a ‘hate campaign’ against the actor-director. Prithviraj Sukumaran directed and starred in Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer and L2: Empuraan.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s team busts rumours about Lucifer 3

Prithviraj’s team shared screenshots of various reports that claimed, “Lucifer 3 will be the biggest and most expensive film in Indian cinema and will feature underwater action, says star Prithviraj Sukumaran.”

They wrote that they ‘express disappointment’ about the ‘false news’ denying that Prithviraj ever made these statements. They also wrote, “It appears this misinformation originated from a fake profile ID as part of a hate campaign. We request all channels to cross-check facts before reporting and to republish corrected news to clarify the truth to the public and Prithviraj’s well-wishers. We expect a professional approach in handling this matter. Thank you.”

His team posted the note on both X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

About the Lucifer franchise

Lucifer is one of the most successful film franchises in Malayalam cinema. Headlined by Mohanlal playing Stephen Nedumpally aka Khureshi Abram, the first film in the franchise was released in 2019 and the second, L2: Empuraan in 2025. L3: The Beginning is expected to be the final chapter in the political-action franchise. Mohanlal’s son Pranav will play a young Khureshi in the next film. L2 is the highest-grossing Malayalam film.

Prithviraj was most recently seen in Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, apart from L2. His Hindi film Sarzameen, also starring Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan, was recently released on JioHotstar. He will soon star in Vilayath Buddha, Santhosh Trophy and Nobody in Malayalam, apart from SS Rajamouli’s yet-to-be-titled project with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in Telugu.