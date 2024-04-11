PVR INOX's feud with Mollywood explained. Here's why releases of Malayalam films have been stalled across country

Amid Eid festivities - which also means good business for filmmakers - PVR INOX has stopped screening Malayalam films across the country due to a dispute with the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA). New releases like Aavesham, Varshangalkk Shesham and Jai Ganesh, apart from recent releases like Aadujeevitham and Manjummel Boys, have been removed from screens in Kerala and other states. (Also Read: Aavesham X reviews: Fans are sure this will be Fahadh Faasil's highest-grossing film ever) Stills of the films Aavesham and Varshangalkku Shesham

PVR INOX’s feud with Mollywood

The KFPA started a new content-providing company, asking theatres in Kerala to take films through this new venture. However, PVR INOX raised objections to this practice, stopping the screening of not just Malayalam films in Kerala but also their dubbed releases in other states. This, unfortunately affected business for filmmakers who bought dubbing rights to the recent Malayalam releases.

Sashidhar Reddy of Mythri Movies, who is distributing the dubbed version of Manjummel Boys in Telangana, raised a complaint with the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce earlier on Thursday regarding the issue. He told the press, “How can PVR INOX stop the Telugu release of Manjummel Boys if they have an issue with producers in Kerala? It is unfair to stop shows like this when they’re collecting good money. The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce will hold an emergency meeting soon to address this issue.”

PVR INOX clarifies their stance

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures Limited, put out a statement on X regarding the issue. In his statement, he writes, “Our newly inaugurated 9-screen cinema, PVR FORUM Kochi, has been adviced by the Association to source Malayalam movie content exclusively through one channel.”

He adds, “Such an action of forcing an exhibitor to procure content from only one source is anti-competitive in nature and prohibited under the law. As a law-abiding member of the Indian film industry, we are unable to comply with this advice.” He further requests the Malayalam film industry to engage with them and come to a solution.

The statement does not address the removal of Malayalam films and their dubbed releases in the rest of the country, despite stating that PVR INOX would be delighted to screen Malayalam films “in Kerala as well as Pan-India”. Representatives of the multiplex chain tell Hindustan Times it’s because “the content distribution network is the same across the country.”

Mollywood is on a streak

The Malayalam film industry has been doing particularly well this year, with recent releases all being received well. Films like Nalsen and Mamitha Baiju’s Premalu, Mammootty’s Bramayugam, Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi’s Manjummel Boys and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life released in close succession and received good reviews not just in Kerala but other states also. Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham, Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Varshangalkku Shesham and Unni Mukundan’s Jai Ganesh released this week. The KFPA is yet to release a statement on the issue.

