Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died trying to save co-star, says boatman: ‘Her sari got trapped, he went in to save’

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee tragically lost his life on Sunday (March 29) while trying to save a female co-actor who slipped during a shoot at Talsari Beach, according to eyewitness accounts quoted by The Telegraph. The team was filming a scene in shallow waters when the accident occurred. Rahul Arunoday Banerjee tragically lost his life on March 29.

'Rahulji was still standing when mam fell and slip,' says boatman Eyewitnesses told The Telegraph that the actors were performing a sequence that involved standing in knee-deep water. The female co-actor suddenly lost her footing and fell into a depression on the uneven seabed.

“Rahulji was still standing when madam slipped and fell. She was wearing a sari and got trapped in the water. He immediately went in to save her,” said local boatman Tapan Gangai. Another boatman, Pulin, described the harrowing moments after Rahul was pulled from the water: “He was alive initially, coughing up water, groaning, gasping for air. Then the crew took over.”

Police reports suggest the duo had been filming on a speedboat when strong waves pushed them into the sea. While the co-star was rescued swiftly, it took nearly an hour for locals and crew to locate and retrieve Rahul.

Rahul was shooting for the daily TV serial Bhole Baba Par Karega at Talsari Beach in Odisha. The actor was filming a scene with co-actor Sweta Mishra. Co-actor Bhaskar Banerjee, who had left the set moments earlier, described the sequence, a routine honeymoon scene in ankle-deep water.

Preliminary investigation said he inhaled significant amount of sand and water The 42-year-old actor was rushed to Digha State General Hospital, roughly 11 kilometres from Talsari, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Preliminary investigations revealed that he had inhaled a significant amount of sand and saline water. Authorities also highlighted that the production team had not obtained permission from Odisha police prior to shooting. A Talsari police officer said, “Had we been informed, we could have arranged lifeguards, rescue boats, and medical support. None were available that day.”

Boatmen and crew members assisted in retrieving Rahul from the water, but the delay proved fatal. His body was later taken to his residence in Bijoygarh, where family, friends, and fans gathered to pay their respects. The actor’s final rites were performed at the Keoratala Crematorium on Monday evening.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched a joint investigation involving authorities from both Odisha and West Bengal. Statements from some crew members reportedly contained inconsistencies, which are being examined as part of the inquiry.