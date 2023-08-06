Sachin Tendulkar reviews Marathi film Baipan Bhaari Deva, meets cast

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar recently watched the Marathi film Baipan Bhaari Deva and shared his reaction to the same. He also met the cast members of the film and posed for a picture with them. It is the story of six sisters who go on to participate in a Mangala Gaur dance competition. Also read: Marathi filmmaker claims Kareena Kapoor 'ignored' a Marathi actor despite working with her Sachin Tendulkar with the cast of Baipan Bhaari Deva.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sachin wrote, “Falling apart only to grow closer, 'Baipan Bhaari Deva' is a touching story about 6 sisters. I really enjoyed watching this Marathi movie and I can’t wait for my mother and aunt to watch it too. Plus, meeting the cast was a lovely experience!”

A fan commented on his tweet, “Saheb is always there to promote good movies .. most kind hearted sports personality.” Another commented, “Jai Maharashtra! Great click Sir.” A fan also wrote, “God ne bola dekhne ka to dekhne ka (one has to watch the film if God has asked to watch it).”

More about Baipan Bhaari Deva

Baipan Bhaari Deva has been directed by Kedar Shinde. It stars Rohini Hattangady, Vandana Gupte, Sukanya Mone, Suchitra Bandekar, Shilpa Navalkar, Deepa Chaudhari, Sharad Ponkshe and Tushar Dalvi.

It is a story of six sisters who go on to take part in a Mangala Gaur competition which has a prize money of ₹25 lakh for the winning team. The trailer shows how one of them spots an advertisement for the competition at a mall and decides to participate in it. Since she needs more women for the group performance, she approaches her sisters for the same, with each of them having her own reasons to not be table to participate. They finally get convinced and decide to take a break from their hectic schedules to participate in the competition.

Talking about the teaser, Shinde said according to ETimes, “Baipan Bhari Deva is an extremely important film in my opinion not only for women but men too. The film is an ode to all the women from me.”

