Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 OTT release date in India: Here's when and where you can stream sci-fi series

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds enthusiasts in India can now relax. Along with its worldwide launch on Paramount+, the highly renowned science fiction series will return for a third season on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) in India on July 18, 2025. Star Trek Strange New Worlds Season 3 on OTT

What Season 3 has in store

Season 3 picks up where Star Trek: The Original Series left off, following Captain Christopher Pike and the USS Enterprise crew as they journey through space in the year 2305 on high-stakes missions and encounter new worlds. Each episode has a different tone and genre, ranging from full-scale sci-fi action to suspense, and the show stays true to its episodic storytelling approach.

Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, and Rebecca Romijn, returning actors, respectively, play Captain Pike, Spock, and Number One. The ensemble cast includes Martin Quinn, Babs Olusanmokun, Melissa Navia, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, and Jess Bush. In order to bring new audiences closer to beloved characters from "The Original Series," several actors return as their younger selves.

Production timeline and challenges

Season three was officially announced in March of 2023; however, planning had already begun in June of 2022. Production was postponed because of the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes, even though the crew had planned to begin filming in May of that year. Production finally began in December 2023 and ended in May 2024 at CBS Stages Canada in Mississauga, Ontario.

The season begins with Hegemony, Part II, which resolves the mystery of the Gorn menace that was left hanging at the end of Season 2. Pike and his crew are involved in a crisis that affects the entire Federation as they try to free their fellow crew members who have been captured. As with previous seasons of the Star Trek series, this one delves thematically into the trademark themes of personal development, ethical difficulties, and diplomatic challenges.

Season 4 status

The series is created by Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers and is produced by CBS Studios in partnership with Secret Hideout, Weed Road Pictures, HMRX Productions, and Roddenberry Entertainment. As of April 2024, production on a fourth season has already begun.

New episodes of the 10-episode season will be streamed weekly in India via JioHotstar, beginning on premiere day and ending on September 12, 2025.