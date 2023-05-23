‘That’s not a failure. That is so beautiful,’ Kim Kardashian's candid insights with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, the SKIMS founder, has recently shared intimate insights into her personal growth and reflections on her relationship with Kanye West. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their children. (Image Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

During a candid appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, Kardashian expressed contentment, stating that she is currently in a "very good place." She also emphasized the presence of supportive peoples in her life, describing them as "really solid."

“Something I learned is that you cannot help people that don’t want the help,” the American socialite said. “You can’t force your beliefs and project that one someone that thinks something totally different.”

While not explicitly mentioning West, Kardashian elaborated on her experiences of clashing perspectives in past relationships.

The reality star acknowledged the importance of embracing diverse viewpoints, recognizing that differences are what contribute to the richness of our world.

The Los Angeles native expressed, “It’s okay to have those different views. It’s why the world goes round,” added, “But if you don’t align in the same values and morals and things at your core, then it’s okay to realize that this life is so short, and you should go and find the people that do align what you really believe in.”

Kardashian believes that in a world where life is fleeting, it is essential to find people who genuinely share one's principles and aspirations.

“Those are some of the things that I would teach my kids when they’re looking for friends and partners and relationships,” the 42-year-old Reality Star said. She emphasizes that imposing one's beliefs on others is unrealistic and that expecting others to be at the same level of understanding is unfair.

While differences can “coexist really well,” Kardashian acknowledges that in certain cases “it really can’t.”

The famous social personality does not view the end of a relationship as a failure. “Sometimes I feel like people think that if a relationship doesn’t work out that it’s a failure, but I don’t really look at it like that 15 years together, 10 years. That’s not a failure. That is so beautiful,” she explained

Kardashian and West's journey began in 2012 when they started dating, culminating in their marriage in 2014. In 2021, they filed for divorce, bringing an end to their union.

The former couple has four children together, namely North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. In November, their divorce was finalized, with an agreement reached on child custody and the division of assets.

As revealed in divorce documents, Kardashian and West opted for joint physical and legal custody of their children, demonstrating their commitment to co-parenting. They waived spousal support, fostering a sense of fairness and mutual respect.