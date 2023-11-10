The Great Indian Tambola by Fever FM: A Diwali game-changer

Diwali, the festival of lights and prosperity, is synonymous with joy, togetherness, and celebrations. And what's a Diwali celebration without a touch of innovation, tradition, and the thrill of winning big? Fever FM Network, India's favourite radio station, is here to light up this Diwali with a unique and revolutionary twist to the age-old Tambola game: introducing The Great Indian Tambola. Also read: DJ KSHMR shares his idea of Diwali Join the digital extravaganza of The Great Indian Tambola and celebrate Diwali with Fever FM.

Innovation takes centre stage

Fever FM has taken the classic Tambola and transformed it into a digital extravaganza. No more worrying about physical tickets and pens. Now, with a few clicks on your device, you can dive into the world of exciting numbers, anticipation, and triumph. This innovation ensures that you can play Tambola anytime, anywhere, with friends and family scattered across the country.

Diwali and gifts are fundamentally connected, and The Great Indian Tambola adds an element of fortune to the celebrations. Players have the opportunity to win exciting cash prizes by holding the winning ticket. What could be more auspicious and delightful than the prospect of winning big during the Festival of Lights?

The Great Indian Tambola registrations are live

Playwithefever.com, the website offers a user-friendly platform where one can easily start their Tambola journey by registering on the platform. The platform offers multiple client integration possibilities in the form of display inventory, integration with the Tambola ticket and sponsor video playouts.

The Great Indian Tambola registrations are live on Playwithfever.com, and the game is played simultaneously on Radio, Digital and Social media everyday at 12pm and 4pm.

Ramesh Menon, CEO, Fever Network said, "This is a bumper season for everyone with cricket and festival colliding within the same timeframe. Fever has geared up with innovative and clutter breaking property for our listeners this Diwali with a very disruptive property called The Great Indian Tambola where we have taken the most traditional game people play during Diwali and turned it around into a digital game which entire India will play from every corner of the country only at Playwithfever.com. This campaign gives an opportunity to our clients and retail advertisers to associate with a product which is much differentiated from others.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail