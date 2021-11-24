Tovino Thomas meets Salman Khan, says he’s amused by his humility. See pic

Actor Tovino Thomas met Salman Khan and said that the actor’s humility left him amused. Sharing a picture with Salman from their meeting, Tovino wrote that Salman’s commendable physique has always been an inspiration but now his humility too.

Tovino is one of the fittest actors of Malayalam industry. He’s been working on his physique from a very young age.

“Been an inspiration when it comes to building a commendable physique even before I started out my film career. But what amused me, meeting you Sir, is how you stay grounded, in spite of being one of India’s biggest superstars. So you are an inspiration when it comes to Humility as well, for me now. Extremely happy in having spent some quality time with you Sir! @beingsalmankhan. Big thanks to @drshajir, in making this meeting possible (sic).”

On the career front, Tovino currently awaits the release of his upcoming Malayalam superhero film, Minnal Murali. Directed by Basil Joseph, the film will have its worldwide premiere on Netflix on December 24.

The recently released trailer of Minnal Murali shows how Murali, an ordinary guy, earns superhero powers after being struck by lightning. It shows that he's the fastest man alive on Earth. The visuals promise that the film will be a rib-tickling action comedy.

Minnal Murali, which also stars Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese, will premiere on Netflix in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and English.

Tovino was recently seen in an important cameo role in Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup. Upon the release of the film, Dulquer took to Instagram to thank Tovino for graciously accepting the offer to play the cameo.

In Kurup, he played the cameo of a character whose death Kurup fakes it as his own to claim the life insurance money in his name.