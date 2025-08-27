Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole makes own announcement after Taylor Swift engagement news, ‘My little sister…’

Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, made an announcement of her own shortly after news of Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs star’s engagement broke. Nicole, however, did not react to the engagement announcement. Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole makes own announcement after Taylor Swift engagement news (iamkaylanicole/Instagram, taylorswift/Instagram)

Nicole announced that her sister, Layla, will be playing basketball at Langston University in Oklahoma. “My little sister Layla just transferred to Langston University, a HBCU, where she’s suiting up for the women’s basketball team,” she posted on her Instagram story.

“They’re raising funds to support the program this season, and every dollar truly helps these women chase their dreams on and off the court,” she added. “If you can, tap the link below to donate and show some love to Layla and the LU Lady Lions.”

When Kayla Nicole faced ‘hate and online chaos’

Kelce and Nicole dated on and off for five years before finally splitting in 2022. Swift and Kelce went public with their romance in 2023. Nicole has faced Swifties’ anger in the past, especially when she discussed her past relationship with Kelce.

“I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and online chaos didn’t impact me, even to this day. You could go to my most recent posts, and people would be debating why I am worthless,” Nicole said during an interview on Angel Reese’s ‘Unapologetically Angel’ podcast last year.

She added, “It is nothing to do with me. I think there is something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people, which is unfortunate because I don’t think I have done anything to warrant that kind of backlash.”

Swift and Kelce have announced their engagement on social media. Swift broke the good news to fans with a romantic Instagram post. Sharing a series of photos of her and Kelce, the pop star wrote, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married”.