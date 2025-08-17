Wendy Williams addresses health concerns and legal woes during rare NYC appearance: Report

Wendy Williams was seen out and about in New York City in a rare public appearance this weekend, while enjoying dinner with friends, following new reports about her dementia and aphasia diagnoses. The 61-year-old former talk show host addressed her ongoing health and legal battles while dining at a popular NYC hotspot called Tucci’s. Wendy Williams addressed updates about her dementia and aphasia diagnoses and legal struggles in recent NYC outing.(AP)

She was photographed arm-in-arm with restaurateur Max Tucci, dressed in a beige shirt cinched with a snakeskin belt, her signature ‘W’ necklace, and bright pink lipstick to add a pop of color.

Wendy Williams addresses health concerns

According to Page Six, Williams briefly spoke outside the restaurant, clearly stating that she was unhappy with the recent reports concerning her health and her attorneys were “highly upset”.

Earlier this week, PEOPLE confirmed her frontotemporal dementia and aphasia diagnoses with the help of legal documents citing her cognitive decline, which the former broadcaster had previously denied. However, a source close to the star has stated that Williams has yet to receive confirmation about the accuracy of her test results.

Despite ongoing struggles, the former radio DJ appeared to be in good spirits. When asked about her conservatorship, she quipped, “I want to say hi to my attorneys, Allan Diamond and Joe Tacopina,” adding, “And I will get out of guardianship.”

Also Read | ‘Help!’: Wendy Williams taken by ambulance after tossing alarming handwritten note from NYC window

Wendy Williams' legal woes

Williams’ declining cognitive health and financial autonomy have been central to her long-running legal battle. She was placed under guardianship by a New York judge after her bank accounts were frozen by Wells Fargo, following reports of suspicious activity that cited concerns of “undue influence and financial exploitation.”

The Masked Singer alum has repeatedly stated the lack of necessity for a legal arrangement, describing the situation as suffocating, even calling her assisted living facility a “prison.” She has also expressed her dislike for her assigned guardian, Sabrina Morrissey.

Also Read | Wendy Williams makes heartbreaking plea as she speaks out against conservatorship: ‘I am not cognitively impaired’

Wendy Williams receives support from fans and family

Wendy’s family has stood in support of her, with ex-husband Kevin Hunter going as far as filing a $250 million lawsuit against Morrissey in June, in an attempt to dissolve her guardianship. He claimed to be acting on behalf of their son, Kevin Jr., who reportedly felt intimidated by the legal system overseeing his mother’s case.

Meanwhile, Williams’ loyal fanbase has continued to back her, launching online campaigns and even taking to the streets to protest for her freedom. Despite the uncertainty of her health condition and legal situation, Williams seemed determined to regain her independence.