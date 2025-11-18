Who was Humane Sagar? A look at Odia singer’s life, career as he dies at 34

Humane Sagar’s death at 34 has left the Odia music world stunned. He died on November 17 after weeks in critical care at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, battling multiple complications that kept worsening despite constant treatment, per India Today. News of his passing spread fast through Ollywood and across Odisha, and the shock has not really settled. Humane Sagar passed away at 34(Instagram/Humane Sagar)

Humane Sagar's rise that redefined Odia playback music

Humane was a small-town kid from Titilagarh, born on November 25, 1990. His grandfather made albums. Both his parents were singers, too. The environment shaped him long before he knew it. By the time he stepped into Voice of Odisha Season 2 in 2012, the years of quiet training showed. Viewers connected to him almost immediately.

Winning the show pushed him into Ollywood, and things moved fast after that. In 2015, he made his playback debut with the title track of Ishq Tu Hi Tu, composed by Abhijit Majumdar. The song caught fire, and suddenly his voice was everywhere - love songs, heartbreak numbers, big emotional tracks.

Humane Sagar's musical journey

Over the next decade, he recorded more than 150 film songs and nearly 200 album tracks. For a large part of the audience, he became the sound behind many of Anubhav Mohanty’s biggest hits and one of the most recognisable voices in Odia cinema.

Sagar navigated success and turbulence at the same time. In 2019, he stepped briefly into politics through the Biju Janata Dal, hoping to contribute to cultural initiatives.

Humane Sagar's personal life

He married fellow singer Shriya Mishra in 2017, and they had a daughter. The marriage later broke down. Despite his separation from his wife and his father's demise, his work never stopped. His songs kept showing up on playlists, reels, and radio stations because listeners found something real in his voice.

A legacy built on emotion and instinct

His passing leaves a gap that will not be filled easily. Humane Sagar was not just another playback voice; he became an integral part of the Odia cinema in the 2010s and 2020s.

