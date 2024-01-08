Yash on his way to meet kin of 3 fans who got electrocuted while putting up birthday banners. Watch

Kannada superstar Yash didn't know at the start of his 38th birthday what he would be doing in the evening. After an unfortunate tragedy, the actor is on his way to meet the family of three fans who were electrocuted while putting up his birthday banners. (Also Read: Happy Birthday Yash: 5 Kannada films of his to watch besides KGF) Yash spotted on his way to meet the kin of his fans who got electrocuted

Yash on his way to meet kin of deceased fans

On Monday evening, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of news agency ANI shared a video of Yash arriving in Hubbali, Karnataka and sitting in a car on his way to meet the kin of the three deceased fans. Papparazzi and fans crowd around his car and try to talk to him as his car struggles to get through. Yash was seen in a simple white shirt with his hair tied behind.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

About the tragedy

Three youths were electrocuted in Karnataka's Gadag district on Sunday night after a huge flex of actor Yash, which they were installing to wish his birthday, came into contact with the electric wire, said Police.

The incident took place at the Surangi village in Lakshmeshwar taluk of the district.

The deceased persons have been identified as Hanamanta Harijan (21), Murali Nadavinamani (20), Naveen Ghazi (19). Three more were seriously injured and the injured have been admitted to Lakshmeshwar Hospital for treatment.

Actor Yash is celebrating his birthday on Monday. Therefore, the fans planned to install the cutout at Ambedkar Nagar of the village in the middle of the night.

While installing the huge cutout, the cutout hit the electric wire and electrocuted the youth who was holding the cutout. As a result, three youths died on the spot. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Lakshmeshwar police station.

About Yash

Kannada superstar Yash broke through on a pan-India level with the two chapters of Prashanth Neel's crime saga KGF, where he played Rocky Bhai. Yash is rumoured to play Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming adaptation of the epic, also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Rama and Sita.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.