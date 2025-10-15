Search
Wed, Oct 15, 2025
Yash’s smoking scene from Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups leaked online ahead of 2026 release

ByRitika Kumar
Published on: Oct 15, 2025 09:17 am IST

The gangster drama Toxic, starring Yash and an ensemble cast, faced production delays but is now set for a March 2026 release.

A video clip featuring actor Yash from director Geetu Mohandas’s much-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups has surfaced online, sparking buzz among fans and concern within the production team. The leaked footage shows a shirtless Yash standing on a balcony, exuding his trademark intensity as he smokes a cigarette. Shot from behind, the clip highlights the actor’s chiselled physique and moody, atmospheric visuals hint at the film’s gritty tone.

Toxic, an eagerly awaited Indian film, is set to release on March 19, 2026, after delays.
Toxic footage leaked online

Ever since Toxic was announced, Yash and Geetu Mohandas have maintained tight secrecy around the project. The unexpected leak, however, has left the team alarmed, with insiders revealing that stricter security measures are now being put in place to prevent further breaches that could spoil the viewing experience.

Originally slated for a December 2025 release, Toxic is now set to hit theatres on March 19 next year, following production delays. The period gangster drama stars Yash in the lead, alongside an impressive ensemble cast including Nayanthara, new mom Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair.

About Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups

Jointly produced by KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups

is among the most eagerly awaited Indian films of 2026. According to the synopsis of the film, it is set against the backdrop of a bygone era, this riveting story unravels in the coastal haven of Goa, where beneath the allure of sunlit beaches and vibrant culture lies a powerful drug cartel controlling everything from the shadows. The film is being shot in Kannada and English, which will be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil.

