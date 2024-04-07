US ‘danger tourism’ YouTuber YourFellowArab shared his moments with Haitian kidnappers; ‘they didn’t touch me’

YouTuber YourFellowArab recounts harrowing experience in Haiti, where he and his companion Sean Roubens Jean Sacra were stopped by armed men as they entered the country. They were taken to a cement compound surrounded by barbed wire and interrogated by a notorious gang leader named Lanmò Sanjou, who is wanted by the FBI. The YouTuber made headlines after reports of his kidnapping by a Haitian gang surfaced a few days ago. He was later released unharmed without any ransom being paid YouTuber Arab aka YourFellowArab has reportedly been kidnapped in Haiti(Instagram/@arab)

Haiti kidnapping: YourFellowArab shares experience

Earlier, it was reported that a $600,000 ransom was demanded for his release. Many even called the kidnapping ‘fake’ until Arab himself addressed the experience, denying all allegations. In a new interview posted on his YouTube channel, Arab can be seen talking to his brother, Eddie Maalouf, about what unfolded.

Details of YourFellowArab Haiti kidnapping

In an attempt to negotiate his release, Arab showed his earlier videos and talked about plans to interview the gang’s boss. Despite handing over his phone and $3,500 to Lanmò, Arab was transferred to another camp with Sean. He described how he was instructed to contact his family to request the demanded ransom. Eddie highlighted the challenge of delivering the money.

Arab said that if he hadn’t told his family where he was going, he would have been in a lot of trouble. Eddie said, “We knew exactly where you were the whole time.” Thanks to the shared location beforehand. According to the YouTuber, while he was in captivity, he was asked to dance and joke around while Sean served as a bartender.

“Positivity saved my life in there, I’m one of the only people that has come out of kidnapping with this guy untouched… they didn’t touch me.” He said.

Arab’s abduction went viral after it was posted on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). Ultimately, Arab and Sean were freed without paying the entire ransom. He apologized for the suffering he put his family through and thanked them for their efforts to bring him back safely. The content creator also highlighted the fact that his fans were willing to pay the ransom in exchange for nothing.