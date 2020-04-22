Papon’s new song is about hope and faith

entertainment

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 00:02 IST

Singer Papon, who has given us mega-hit melodies like Jiyein Kyun (Dum Maaro Dum; 2011), Moh Moh Ke Dhaage (Dum Laga Ke Haisha; 2015), and many more, has composed a new Assamese song called, Paar Hobo Aei Xömöy, that means this time too shall pass.

After receiving a great response for the three-day online concert Bohaag 2020, that Papon organised for Rongali Bihu (the harvesting festival), in order to keep the spirits high for all the Assamese around the world, the singer is back with a brand new Assamese song.

A source says, “In the time of a nationwide lockdown, there is a persistent need for staying positive and believing that this time too shall pass. And this song and its melody fulfils this emotion perfectly and is relatable. Papon has not only composed, written and sung the song, he has also shot the video himself on his phone at home.” The song will release on Papon’s official YouTube page.The track is in Assamese and will have English subtitles as Papon feels “music has no boundaries, its a language”.

Talking about his new song, Papon says, “I have received an overwhelming response to the in-house concert for Rongali Bihu. And this song aims at spreading positivity and a ray of hope. There have been songs in various foreign languages that we tend to not understand but we will enjoy the sound, the music. My first language/mother-tongue is Assamese, and audiences have always appreciated my songs in the language. I think people like its phonetics, so why not? This is a universal song for hope and faith, and I hope it serves its purpose,” he signs off.