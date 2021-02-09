IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate Black History Month with online poetry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie wished everyone a ‘Happy New Year’ in their podcast.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie wished everyone a ‘Happy New Year’ in their podcast.
entertainment

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate Black History Month with online poetry

"It was the best weekend EVER! Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were magic and kind and interested in poetry!"- Get Lit
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:28 PM IST

Setting yet another surprise for their fans, the royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a virtual poetry class via Zoom to celebrate Black History Month.

According to Us Weekly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their favourite poetry lines among the teenagers. Get Lit, the organisation that focuses on increasing literacy and confidence among teenagers took to their official Instagram account and announced "It was the best weekend EVER! Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were magic and kind and interested in poetry!"

"We are so grateful for their visit in honour of Black History Month. It goes down as the most epic experience in Get Lit history!!!" the post continued.

Speaking about the experience Mason Granger, a teacher at Get Lit said, "The root of them deciding to come is because at some point in their lives, they were moved by a poem. And whoever wrote that poem at some point thought to themselves, 'Does this even matter? Is anyone even listening?' And they shared it anyway."

"My kids shared poems, they asked questions, the kids answered and asked questions back, they responded authentically (they actually read and learned the kids' bios I'd sent earlier)," the teacher added.

As per Us Weekly, in April 2020, the royals re-joined the ladies of Hubb Community Kitchen in a video call to talk about their effective cookbook. After one month, the Los Angeles local and her better half slammed the Crisis Text Line association's virtual workforce gathering to become familiar with psychological wellness promotion in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The royal duo that stepped down from the elite status lives and moved to Los Angeles and California in March with their 21-month-old son Archie focus on 'giving back' as their priority.

"Harry doesn't have any regrets about leaving the royal family whatsoever and is really happy in Montecito. He and Meghan are enjoying their new life in California being a normal family and having the freedom to make their own decisions without anyone watching over them." an insider told Us Weekly in January.

Also read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sue publication over photo of son at California home

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prince harry meghan markle black history month black history
app
Close
Rajiv Kapoor's last film would have been Toolsidas Junior with Ashutosh Gowariker and Sanjay Dutt.
Rajiv Kapoor's last film would have been Toolsidas Junior with Ashutosh Gowariker and Sanjay Dutt.
bollywood

Ashutosh heartbroken Rajiv couldn't watch his own last film Toolsidas Junior

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Ashutosh Gowariker has said that he is sad and heartbroken that actor Rajiv Kapoor died before he could watch his final film, Toolsidas Junior.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Rajiv Kapoor appeared opposite Mandakini.
In Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Rajiv Kapoor appeared opposite Mandakini.
bollywood

When Rajiv Kapoor spoke about why his career never took off

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:56 PM IST
  • In a 2016 interview, Rajiv Kapoor had spoken about why his career never took off, like those of his illustrious family members.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dhanush's film Karnan is about caste violence.
Dhanush's film Karnan is about caste violence.
tamil cinema

Dhanush begins dubbing for upcoming Tamil film Karnan, see pic

By Haricharan Pudipeddi, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:41 PM IST
  • Dhanush will reportedly finish dubbing for Karnan and then move on to shoot his upcoming Russo Brothers' Netflix film, The Gray Man.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salaar stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in lead roles.
Salaar stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in lead roles.
entertainment

Salaar: First schedule of Prabhas’ film wrapped up, see pic from sets

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:25 PM IST
  • The first schedule of Prabhas starrer Salaar, which is being directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel, was completed in Hyderabad. The film's cinematographer shared the information on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni now share a rather warm vibe.
Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni now share a rather warm vibe.
tv

Rubina uncomfortable with Jasmin's re-entry on Bigg Boss 14

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:10 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik has said that she is wary of Jasmin Bhasin, and that she is not getting good 'vibes' from her. She confided in Aly Goni, with whom she got close after Jasmin was evicted some time back.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Richa Chadha and Kangana Ranaut worked together on Panga.
Richa Chadha and Kangana Ranaut worked together on Panga.
bollywood

Richa shares narcissism checklist after Kangana praises herself: 'They will lie'

By HT Entertainment Desk | PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Richa Chadha has shared a narcissistic personal disorder checklist on Twitter. It came just a couple of hours after Kangana Ranaut compared herself to Meryl Streep, calling herself the best actress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arshi Khan was voted out of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Arshi Khan was voted out of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Arshi says Devoleena should have been evicted for their fight

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:28 PM IST
  • Arshi Khan, evicted from the show this weekend, said Devoleena Bhattacharjee should have been evicted as she got violent during a fight. She, however, added that she did not want Eijaz Khan to be evicted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan congregated with the rest of the family after the death of Rajiv Kapoor.
Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan congregated with the rest of the family after the death of Rajiv Kapoor.
bollywood

Kareena, Ranbir, spotted as Kapoor family congregates post Rajiv Kapoor's death

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:19 PM IST
  • Members of the Kapoor family -- Kareena, Karisma, Ranbir, Neetu, Randhir, Babita -- were spotted after the death of Rajiv Kapoor on Tuesday, congregating at the family bungalow in Chembur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajiv Kapoor in a still from Ram Teri Ganga Maili.
Rajiv Kapoor in a still from Ram Teri Ganga Maili.
bollywood

RIP Rajiv Kapoor: He was best known for his work in Ram Teri Ganga Maili

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:01 PM IST
  • Raj Kapoor's youngest son, Rajiv Kapoor, breathed his last on Tuesday. He reportedly died after suffering a cardiac arrest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas moved into their new home in Los Angeles during the coronavirus lockdown.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas moved into their new home in Los Angeles during the coronavirus lockdown.
bollywood

Priyanka's book features unseen pics of 'griha pravesh' with Nick and more

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra launched her memoir, Unfinished, on Tuesday. Eager fans got their hands on some of the unseen pictures featured in her book and shared them on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajiv Kapoor has died at the age of 58.
Rajiv Kapoor has died at the age of 58.
bollywood

Rajiv Kapoor dies at 58, industry pays tribute to 'Chimpu uncle', see messages

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:15 PM IST
  • Members of the film industry paid tribute to Rajiv Kapoor, who died on Tuesday at the age of 58.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt has shared a new picture from Maldives.
Alia Bhatt has shared a new picture from Maldives.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt stuns in hot pink, shares new pics from Maldives holiday with BFFs

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:07 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt shared a new picture from her Maldives holiday with her girl gang. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priya Saraiya’s new song Pritam Ni is a fun, wedding track.
Priya Saraiya’s new song Pritam Ni is a fun, wedding track.
music

It is easier to get a break than to sustain your career in the Bollywood music industry: Priya Saraiya

By Nikita Deb
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:01 PM IST
The singer and lyricist believes that after one’s first few projects, it is the artiste’s responsibility to keep doing good work and survive in the industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra's book was released this week.
Priyanka Chopra's book was released this week.
bollywood

When Anushka Sharma stood up for Priyanka Chopra on Koffee with Karan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:01 PM IST
  • Actor Anushka Sharma stood up for Priyanka Chopra, in an appearance on Koffee with Karan. This is the question she wanted to ask her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Rajiv Kapoor has died.
Actor Rajiv Kapoor has died.
bollywood

Rajiv Kapoor dies at 58, Neetu Kapoor pays tribute

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Actor Rajiv Kapoor, the son of late actor Raj Kapoor, has died at 58. He suffered a heart attack on Tuesday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP