Soni Razdan pens note after Alia Bhatt ties knot with Ranbir Kapoor: 'They say you lose daughter when you gain a son...'

Soni Razdan penned a beautiful note for daughter Alia Bhatt and son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor as the two got married on Thursday. Soni also shared a picture of the newlyweds and captioned it, “And they lived happily ever after.” In her note for the couple, Soni mentioned that she has not lost her daughter after her marriage as she is “right here”.

Sharing a romantic picture of Alia and Ranbir from the wedding, Soni wrote on Instagram, “They say you lose a daughter when you gain a son. I say we gain a wonderful son, a lovely warm family and my darling beautiful baby girl is right here with us always. Ranbir and Alia here’s wishing you so much love, light and happiness in your journey together. Your loving Maa."

Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt shared the same picture on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “My whole hearts.”

Alia's sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor reacted to the post with several heart emoticons. Soni's friend and Mandi co-star Neena Gupta also congratulated her in the comments section. A fan called Alia the “Cutest bride ever”.

Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt however, seems to have turned emotional after seeing her tie the knot. He was quoted by ETimes as saying, "Who says the age of fairy tales coming true is over?”

Alia and Ranbir's wedding was a close knit affair with only close family members and friends in attendance. Talking about the same, Alia said in her first post the nuptials, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.”

She added, "With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special."

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON