Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth cheers on sons Yatra and Linga for Sports Day: "Smiling at my sons shine' See pics

On Saturday, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth headed out in the bright sun to cheer on sons Yatra and Linga for their annual Sports Day. She was accompanied by her mother Latha Rajinikanth for the school event. Her father Rajinikanth and ex-husband Dhanush were not present. The filmmaker shared pictures of her sons taking part in the different races and put up a special note about their 'spirit of sportsmanship'. (Also read: Aishwaryaa shares pics as she celebrates Pongal with dad Rajinikanth, fans miss ‘Dhanush anna'. See post)

Aishwaryaa put up several photos on Instagram and captioned her post, "No amount of sun .could stop these kids’ spirit of sportsmanship fun.. They ran and tan in the morning sunshine.. While I stood there basking and smiling at my sons shine #sportsday #aboutlastmorning #sons (red hearts emojis)." The first photo showed her arriving with mother Latha, while the second photo showed younger son Linga crossing the finish line in a race. The next two photos featured Aishwaryaa sharing a special moment with each son after an event, and the last photo had both boys looking at a large sports trophy in wonder.

In the comments section, fans praised Aishawaryaa's upbringing of her sons. One user wrote, "what a proud moment as a mother . these small success gives immense confidence in them . Stardum is learnt but these success and hard work is built over a period of time. kudos to you guys as parents for giving them this space." Other fans felt that Yatra looked like Rajinikanth, while others felt he resembled father Dhanush more. One fan stated, "Your older son looks like a replica of young Rajini sir." Another added, "OMG he's replica of Dhanush.... God bless."

Aishwaryaa and Dhanush announced their separation in January 2022. Dhanush had written on Twitter, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting."

She made her directorial debut with the 2012 film 3 starring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan. Aishwaryaa is currently working on her third film Lal Salaam after Vai Raja Vai (2015). The Tamil film, produced by Lyca Productions, stars actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth. Lal Salaam is said to have a cameo by her father Rajinikanth.

