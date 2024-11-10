Delhi Ganesh dies at 80: Karthi, Simran, directors, fans mourn veteran actor's loss

On Sunday morning, people in Chennai woke up to the news that well-known actor Delhi Ganesh died at his home on Saturday night at the age of 80. He was not just a popular actor, but one who was loved by his colleagues in the Tamil film industry too. The actor was last seen in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, which released a few months ago. His funeral will be held on Monday, November 11. (Also Read – Delhi Ganesh dies at 80: Veteran Tamil actor appeared in over 400 films, last seen in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2) Delhi Ganesh dies at the age of 80, reactions from Tamil film industry pour in

Reactions pour in

Celebrities from Tamil cinema, politicians and fans have been sharing their condolences on social media after hearing about his sudden passing. Tamil star Karthi wrote, “Saddened by the demise of Delhi Ganesh sir. His iconic roles in numerous films and his ability to bring to life, unforgettable characters on screen will forever be etched in the history of Tamil cinema. You will be deeply missed, sir.” Karthi and his father, veteran actor Sivakumar, went to Delhi Ganesh’s home to offer their condolences on Sunday morning.

Actor Sriman was one of the first ones to post saying, “Versatile actor, Respected Delhi Ganesh sir. May your soul rest in peace. Physically we will miss you. But your performance your screen presence will be alive for ever. Miss you sir.”

Meanwhile, Shubh Mangal Saadan director RS Prasanna wrote, “Heartbreaking to even think the LEGEND is no more. Delhi Ganesh Sir - one of the most encouraging, humble, supportive, positive and unbelievably talented thespians of humor and drama. Kalayana Samayal Saadham would not exist without your generosity Sir. Om Shanti. Love You Sir.”

Baashha director Suresh Krissna, who has worked with Delhi Ganesh in numerous films, wrote, “Delhi Ganesh Sir’s passing is a profound loss. From working together with KB Sir to his remarkable roles in Aahaa, Sangamam, Baba, Oruvan, Sathya, he was both a phenomenal actor and a dear friend. He’ll forever live on in my films and in the legacy of our cinema.”

A fan of Delhi Ganesh’s also shared his thoughts on the actor on social media, saying, “Delhi Ganesh was an integral part in the cine journey of @ikamalhaasan sir and the latter has always manifested his respects towards the departed actor. This duo has lit the cinema halls in laughter in many movies and May his soul rest in peace. #Delhiganesh.”

Another of the actor’s fans wrote about his roles in Superstar Rajinikanth films, especially in Baba, stating, “#RIPDelhiGanesh. One of the greatest actor passed away. May his soul rest in peace. #SuperstarRajinikanth fans forever greatful for this lifetime dialogue.” In Baba, Delhi Ganesh mouths the famous dialogue that respect for Baba comes innately from the heart.

Ajith Kumar’s fans also paid tribute to Delhi Ganesh and put up a video talking about the Tamil star. Delhi Ganesh, who has acted with Ajith in two films, had reminisced, “Ajith has a huge fan following. He is a person who does not get involved in any sort of controversy. He is the only Indian actor who has the guts to act with grey hair. Once while shooting, Ajith asked me if I’ll have soup. He had made mutton soup, but when I told him I was vegetarian, he made veg soup for me the next day!”

BJP leader Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan shared her condolences as well, writing, “I was deeply saddened to hear the news of veteran actor Delhi Ganesh's demise. A great philanthropist who spoke for social welfare like Gurukulam beyond cinema and stage drama, his death is a tragedy.”