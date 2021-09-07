Dhanush, Nithya Menen match steps in leaked dance clip from upcoming film Thiruchitrambalam. Watch

Actors Dhanush and Nithya Menen have joined hands for the first time in upcoming Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam. In a video clip that has leaked from the film’s shooting spot, Dhanush and Nithya can be seen matching steps for a song sequence.

The film, being directed by Mithran Jawahar, is currently being shot in Chennai. The project went on the floors in Chennai on August 5. The movie also stars Raashi Khanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar apart from Nithya and Dhanush.

Dhanush and Nithya Menon 💓 pic.twitter.com/koGbl0MQzY — Vaseem (@Vaseem157) September 6, 2021

In the clip, Dhanush can be seen wearing white shirt and black trousers with tie. Nithya, on the other hand, can be seen wearing white and black salwar kameez.

This will be the fourth project for director Mithran Jawahar with Dhanush. The duo had worked together in the past in films such as Kutty, Yaaradi Nee Mohini and Uttama Puthiran.

Meanwhile, Dhanush will soon commence work on an upcoming trilingual project with filmmaker Sekhar Kammula. The project, which will go on the floors from later this month, also stars Sai Pallavi.

Sekhar Kammula is best known for his films such as Leader, Godavari, Happy Days and Fidaa. He currently awaits the release of upcoming Telugu romantic drama Love Story, which stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles.

Dhanush also has Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re in the pipeline. He recently completed shooting for Netflix’s international film, The Gray Man.

