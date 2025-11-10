Dude OTT release date: When and where to watch Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju's film

Dude OTT release date: Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju's film, which released in theatres during Diwali, emerged as a box office success. Missed the film in theatres? Don't worry, as Dude has a release date on OTT! On Monday, it was announced that 'Dude' will be released on Netflix! (Also read: 3 films old Pradeep Ranganathan scores hat-trick as Dude crosses ₹100 crore at the box office worldwide) Dude OTT release date out: The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead role.

Dude OTT premiere

Taking to their Instagram account, Netflix India shared the announcement, stating that Dude will release on the platform on November 14. The caption read, “One DUDE, one thousand problems, no solutions 🫣🤭Watch Dude on Netflix, out 14 November in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.”

About Dude

Dude tells the story of youngsters Agan (Pradeep) and Kural (Mamitha), whose lives change after she proposes marriage to him. A chain of events unearths dark family secrets that threaten more than just their peace. Sarathkumar plays a key role in the film as Kural’s father. Neha Shetty, R Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon and Rohini also star in it. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music of the film, with the songs becoming popular among fans.

Dude received positive reviews upon release and went on to cross the ₹100 crore mark worldwide in six days of its release. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Dude could’ve been an easy breezy love story that could’ve helped Agan win the day in more ways than one. But then, it wouldn't be a Pradeep-coded story. It also could’ve been easier to vilify or villainise Kural’s character. Instead, Keerthiswaran puts both his leads through the wringer. He is not subtle about pointing out the many ways in which society is casteist and patriarchal, but doesn’t hammer the message home with long speeches. Pradeep and Mamitha truly hold their own in the film, with the latter shining in emotional scenes.”