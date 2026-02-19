Hints dropped about Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan finally sharing the screen after 47 years. Know all details

Red Giant Movies hinted on Thursday that Rajinikanth and Kamal will finally share the screen. They wrote, “Two Legends. One Frame. Next update at 12:07 tomorrow. #KHxRK #RedGiant17.” The KH and RK written on the poster with a vintage car on it was enough confirmation for fans, as was the caption that read: “Some men set rules, some men just rule.”

A film starring both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan is finally in the making. On Thursday, Red Giant Movies finally hinted that the Tamil superstars will star together in a much-anticipated film. The last time the duo worked together was 47 years ago, and fans are pumped to finally get an update on the film teased since last year.

On Thursday morning, they teased the announcement by releasing a poster with “When the stars align, you don’t choose sides” written on it. Immediately, many fans guessed that the announcement would be about Kamal and Rajinikanth finally sharing the screen together, as promised. Some fans believe Nelson will direct it, while others think it'll be Lokesh Kanagaraj.

“Some men set rules… some men just rule. And these two? They defined eras,” commented one fan reacting to the poster. “The King & The Emperor. One Frame. Zero Rules,” wrote another. One excited fan even commented, “Thalaivar X Nayagan coming,” guessing whom the announcement was about.

When Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan teased collaboration Speaking to the press in September last year, Rajinikanth had said, “We are going to do a film with Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies. The director has not yet been decided. Kamal and I want to do a film together. If we get a story and role, we will act.”

Kamal also spoke about it at SIIMA and said, “We don't know if it's a Tharamana Sambavam (wonderful occurrence), but it's good if the audience likes it. If they're happy, we'll like it. Otherwise, we'll continue trying. This was long coming. We were separate because they gave one biscuit to both of us. But the half biscuit makes us both happy, so we'll come together.”

In October, Shruti Haasan and Soundarya Rajinikanth were asked about their fathers collaborating. Shruti replied, “We also wish for it. We are also waiting like you.” Soundarya added, “It would be correct if our fathers gave the update. But definitely, Appa will work in Kamal uncle’s banner (Raaj Kamal Films International). What kind of movie it will be, and all those details are a work in progress. So, Thalaiva himself will reveal it soon.”

Rajinikanth and Kamal are also collaborating on another film directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi. The film is produced by Kamal’s banner and will star Rajinikanth.