Minister reveals why Tamannaah was chosen over Deepika Padukone as KSDL ambassador by committee including Rajinikanth
Tamannaah Bhatia resumes her role as the brand ambassador of KSDL and Mysore Sandal Soap amid fresh backlash for choosing a non-Kannadiga.
Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has formally taken on the role of brand ambassador for Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) and its shining star, the Mysore Sandal Soap. Amid fresh backlash over choosing a non-Kannadiga for the role, Minister MB Patil told the press that Rajinikanth was on the committee that selected Tamannaah as the brand ambassador over Deepika Padukone. The internet, however, still feels like a Kannadiga should’ve been appointed.
Tamannaah Bhatia resumes role as KSDL ambassador
Tamannaah’s tenure as the brand ambassador of KSDL commenced on Tuesday. At an event held in Bengaluru, the actor unveiled 57 products under the organisation, including Mysore Sandal Soap, that she will now endorse. Advertisements featuring Tamannaah were also released on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Tamannah said, “Mysore Sandal Soap is not just a soap. It is deeply associated with emotions, childhood memories and nostalgia. It represents a perfect blend of purity and authenticity. Mysore Sandal Soap holds a special place in people's hearts, and I consider it a privilege to be associated with this institution as its brand ambassador.”
Minister explains why Tamannaah Bhatia was chosen over Deepika Padukone
MB Patil, the Cabinet Minister for Large & Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, spoke to the press after the event. He said, “Months before, I had categorically clarified why Tamannaah Bhatia was selected as the brand ambassador. It was a committee headed by Rajinikanth and others. They went through 5-6 names, of which 2-3 were from Karnataka. However, they had endorsed other products. If you endorse Lux, you cannot be the ambassador here.”
Justifying her role, given her social media following, the Minister added, “This is purely a business decision taken by the KSDL committee. Doing politics in this doesn't help. If somebody has endorsed three of the actresses of Karnataka, Deepika Padukone, and another actress. One has her own brand, and another has endorsed another brand. After all this consideration, she was selected on merit by the committee.”
Fresh backlash for choosing a non-Kannadiga
Kannadigas online, however, were not having it, with fresh backlash about the move. “I damn sure she doesn't use Mysore Sandal Soap all these talks for 7cr remuneration,” fumed one X (formerly Twitter) user, posting a video of Tamannaah talking about the soap. “Couldn’t find a single Kannada girl with pan-India reach?” asked another, posting a GIF of Rashmika Mandanna.
“I genuinely thought it was a new movie poster, full-page glamour and all. Only after squinting at the bottom did I realise… oh, it’s actually Tamannaah Bhatia endorsing Mysore Sandal Soap. Marketing so cinematic, even the soap needed end credits,” criticised another. One even wrote, “Imagine endorsing Mysore sandal soap while not wearing Mysore Reshme Seere in deep orange shade.. Stylist had one job.”
As in the previous discourse, some wondered why Rukmini Vasanth wasn’t chosen as the brand ambassador. “If I remember right, one of the most beautiful and famous women in not just the country but the world - Aishwarya Rai - is from Karnataka. Why not her? There’s also Deepika Padukone & Anushka Sharma. So Tamannaah Bhatia is far from justified,” wrote one X user.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.