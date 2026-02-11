Minister reveals why Tamannaah was chosen over Deepika Padukone as KSDL ambassador by committee including Rajinikanth

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has formally taken on the role of brand ambassador for Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) and its shining star, the Mysore Sandal Soap. Amid fresh backlash over choosing a non-Kannadiga for the role, Minister MB Patil told the press that Rajinikanth was on the committee that selected Tamannaah as the brand ambassador over Deepika Padukone. The internet, however, still feels like a Kannadiga should’ve been appointed. Tamannaah Bhatia was chosen over Deepika Padukone as the brand ambassador of KSDL.

Tamannaah Bhatia resumes role as KSDL ambassador Tamannaah’s tenure as the brand ambassador of KSDL commenced on Tuesday. At an event held in Bengaluru, the actor unveiled 57 products under the organisation, including Mysore Sandal Soap, that she will now endorse. Advertisements featuring Tamannaah were also released on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Tamannah said, “Mysore Sandal Soap is not just a soap. It is deeply associated with emotions, childhood memories and nostalgia. It represents a perfect blend of purity and authenticity. Mysore Sandal Soap holds a special place in people's hearts, and I consider it a privilege to be associated with this institution as its brand ambassador.”

Minister explains why Tamannaah Bhatia was chosen over Deepika Padukone MB Patil, the Cabinet Minister for Large & Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, spoke to the press after the event. He said, “Months before, I had categorically clarified why Tamannaah Bhatia was selected as the brand ambassador. It was a committee headed by Rajinikanth and others. They went through 5-6 names, of which 2-3 were from Karnataka. However, they had endorsed other products. If you endorse Lux, you cannot be the ambassador here.”

Justifying her role, given her social media following, the Minister added, “This is purely a business decision taken by the KSDL committee. Doing politics in this doesn't help. If somebody has endorsed three of the actresses of Karnataka, Deepika Padukone, and another actress. One has her own brand, and another has endorsed another brand. After all this consideration, she was selected on merit by the committee.”