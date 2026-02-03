Rashmika Mandanna indirectly confirms her wedding to Vijay Deverakonda on February 26. Watch

Actor couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to tie the knot this month in Udaipur. While the couple has remained mum despite news of their engagement in October 2025 leaking, Rashmika seemed to confirm her February 26 wedding date during an interaction with a paparazzo. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will tie the knot this month in Udaipur.

Rashmika Mandanna indirectly confirms wedding date A source close to the couple confirmed to Hindustan Times in December that Rashmika and Vijay will marry on February 26 at a heritage palace in Udaipur. They will also throw a reception for their industry friends in Hyderabad once back. The couple, however, has made no official statements about the same.

After spotting Rashmika at the airport, a paparazzo posted a video of his interaction with her. In the video, the actor can be seen waving to fans who are yelling her name. She later takes off her mask at the paparazzo’s request to pose for him. When the paparazzo says, “Congratulations, ma’am,” Rashmika smiles widely and asks, “Deniki ra? (For what?)” When he says, “Wedding, waiting for 26th, ma’am,” she doesn’t correct him. She just nods her head and blushes.