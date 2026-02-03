Rashmika Mandanna indirectly confirms her wedding to Vijay Deverakonda on February 26. Watch
After weeks of reports that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will marry this month, the actor seemed to confirm the wedding date.
Actor couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to tie the knot this month in Udaipur. While the couple has remained mum despite news of their engagement in October 2025 leaking, Rashmika seemed to confirm her February 26 wedding date during an interaction with a paparazzo.
Rashmika Mandanna indirectly confirms wedding date
A source close to the couple confirmed to Hindustan Times in December that Rashmika and Vijay will marry on February 26 at a heritage palace in Udaipur. They will also throw a reception for their industry friends in Hyderabad once back. The couple, however, has made no official statements about the same.
After spotting Rashmika at the airport, a paparazzo posted a video of his interaction with her. In the video, the actor can be seen waving to fans who are yelling her name. She later takes off her mask at the paparazzo’s request to pose for him. When the paparazzo says, “Congratulations, ma’am,” Rashmika smiles widely and asks, “Deniki ra? (For what?)” When he says, “Wedding, waiting for 26th, ma’am,” she doesn’t correct him. She just nods her head and blushes.
Rashmika and Vijay worked together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). But it wasn't until after 2020 that fans began noticing similar backgrounds in their vacation pictures. When Rashmika was recently asked about the wedding by Prema, she said, “It has been four years since these rumours began, right?” before adding, “But today, the truth is, I will speak about it when it's supposed to be spoken about.”
Recent work
Vijay was last seen in Kingdom, which failed to make a mark, collecting only ₹82 crore worldwide. He now has Ranabaali and Rowdy Janardhana lined up for release. Rashmika had more success in 2025, with films like Chhaava, Kuberaa, Thamma, and The Girlfriend, while only Sikandar received a lukewarm response. She now has Ranabaali, Cocktail 2, and Mysaa lined up.
