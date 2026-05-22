Kamal Haasan explains why we must conserve energy amid West Asia conflict: ‘Shastri ji asked citizens to skip one meal’

He began his video by stating that he was deeply concerned amid the conflict, saying, “Today, I speak to you as an Indian deeply concerned by the impact of the Iran war. Oil prices are rising, sea trade routes are blocked, the energy that powers our kitchen and homes, fertilises and nourishes our fields and crops, fuel that drives our industries and vehicles, all have gotten more expensive. In response, more than 60 countries have already imposed energy-saving rules. We recently heard Singapore’s Prime Minister asking his people to prepare for tough times ahead. We are a much larger country.”

Kamal posted a video on his Instagram on Friday, captioning it, “India has overcome wars, shortages, and global crises before - through unity and shared sacrifice. This moment calls for the same national spirit again.”

Tamil star and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan made a video on Friday explaining why it was important to conserve energy in India amid the West Asia conflict between the US-Israel and Iran. Talking about the sacrifices India made in the 1960s, the actor-politician noted that PM Narendra Modi’s directive was comparatively feasible.

Kamal also mentioned that this was the time to rise above politics and aid the country. “In moments like this, national responsibility must rise above party politics. As Mr Vajpayee ji famously said, governments will come and go, but the nation shall remain. During the 1962 China war, we donated gold from our homes to support our soldiers fighting at the border. In 1965, when India did not have enough food grains, Lal Bahadur Shastri ji asked citizens to skip one meal a week for the whole nation,” he said, adding, “Today, India does not need such sacrifice. Surely, we must do this for our country when our parents did much more.”

The actor-politician also pointed out that it’s not just citizens of the country who must follow this, but that leaders must also share the burden. “Remember, every unit of energy saved today strengthens India tomorrow. And every drop of oil saved protects the poorest Indian from inflation. Geopolitics will affect the pedestrians on the street as much as the high-flying rich. But if we face this crisis together, India will and can emerge stronger. Jai Hind,” he rounded off.