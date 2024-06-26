Kamal Haasan meets Ramesh Sippy; reminisces shooting with him for Saagar: ‘Grateful for such pleasant accidents’

Actor Kamal Haasan was in Mumbai to promote his upcoming film with Shankar, Indian 2. During this visit, he unexpectedly crossed paths with director Ramesh Sippy, sparking a wave of nostalgia as they reminisced about their collaboration in the 1985 Hindi film, Saagar. He also acknowledged his co-star Siddharth for his keen eye in spotting the director. (Also Read: Kamal Haasan says risk in making films that question govt: It's citizens right to ask questions) Kamal Haasan with Siddharth, Ramesh Sippy and Kiran Juneja.

‘I swam in Saagar’

Sharing pictures he clicked with Siddharth, Ramesh and his wife, actor Kiran Juneja, Kamal called it a ‘chance encounter’. He wrote, “A chance encounter with the Sippys. Thanks to Siddharth @worldofsiddharth who spotted them. Juhu sea is not a healthy place to swim. Instead I swam in Mr. Ramesh Sippy’s “Saagar @rameshsippy47 @kiranjoneja”. We promised each other of another swim in our nostalgia together. Grateful for such pleasant accidents.”

Saagar, which was released in 1985, saw Kamal share the screen with Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. Kamal played Raja, a man in love with Dimple’s character Mona. But Rishi’s Ravi is the only man she has eyes for. The film was a hit at the box office and was one of the highest-grossers that year. Javed Akhtar penned the story and screenplay.

Upcoming work

Kamal was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2022 film Vikram, which was a massive hit at the box office. The film was the second in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe after Karthi-starrer Kaithi, and was followed by Vijay-starrer Leo.

Kamal will soon be seen in Shankar’s Indian 2, the sequel to their 1996 film Indian. He will reprise his role as Senapathy, a freedom fighter and vigilante who fights against corruption. Indian 2 will be released in theatres on July 12.

The actor is also teaming up with Mani Ratnam after years for Thug Life. Shooting is in progress and the movie’s release date is yet to be announced. He will also star in Nag Ashwin's Telugu film Kalki 2898 AD, which is releasing on June 27.