'My statement has been misunderstood': Kamal Haasan pleads to KFCC as Thug Life's release in Karnataka is stalled

Kamal Haasan faced massive backlash after he made a comment regarding Kannada language during the promotion of his upcoming film Thug Life. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) called for a ban on the release of the film and asked him to apologise for his remark. As the actor refused to apologise, the film is not getting a release in Karnataka despite him going to court. Now, the actor has penned an open letter to the KFCC where he shared that his statement has been ‘misunderstood and taken out of context.’ (Also read: Kamal Haasan faces ire of Karnataka High Court for not apologising in Kannada row: 'Are you a historian or linguist') Actor Kamal Haasan's remark on Kannada language during the promotion of his upcoming film Thug Life has sparked a row. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Kamal Haasan's statement

In the open letter to the KFCC, Kamal said, “I acknowledge your letter dated 30/05/2025. Out of deep respect for the people of Karnataka, I offer the following with sincerity. It pains me that my statement at the Thug Life audio launch -- spoken out of genuine affection for the legendary Dr. Rajkumar's family, especially Shiva Rajkumar - has been misunderstood and taken out of context. My words were intended only to convey that we are all one and from the same family and not to diminish Kannada in any way. There is no dispute or debate on the rich legacy of the Kannada language.”

He added, “Like Tamil, Kannada has a proud literary and cultural tradition that I have long admired. Throughout my career, I have cherished the warmth and affection extended to me by the Kannada-speaking community, and I say this with a clear conscience and conviction: my love for the language is genuine, and I have great respect for the love that Kannadigas have for their mother tongue.”

The actor then shared, "My bond with Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam -- and all languages of this land-- is abiding and heartfelt. I have always stood for the equal dignity of all Indian languages and remain opposed to the dominance of any one language over another, as such imbalance undermines the linguistic fabric of the Union of India."

‘I know and speak the language of Cinema’

Kamal then added that he speaks the ‘language of cinema’ to say, “I know and speak the language of Cinema. Cinema is a universal language that knows only love and bonding. My statement was also only to establish that bond and unity amongst all of us. It is this love and bond that my seniors taught me, which I wanted to share. It is out of this love and bond that Shivanna attended the audio launch event. I regret that Shivanna had to go through such embarrassment on account of this. But I'm sure our true love and respect for each other will always remain and get firmer now.”

He continued, "Cinema must remain a bridge between people -- never a wall that divides them. This was the intent of my statement, and I have never been nor would ever want to give any room for public unrest and animosity. I sincerely hope my words are received in the spirit they were intended, and that my enduring affection for Karnataka, its people, and their language is recognised in its true light. I earnestly believe that this misunderstanding is temporary and an opportunity to reiterate our mutual love and respect."

The letter concluded with the actor stating, “I sincerely hope my words are received in the spirit they were intended, and that my enduring affection for Karnataka, its people, and their language is recognised in its true light. I earnestly believe that this misunderstanding is temporary and an opportunity to reiterate our mutual love and respect.”

About the controversy

Kamal had earlier moved the HC seeking a direction to authorities, including the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, to prevent any opposition to the release of Thug Life. On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court said that Haasan might be a popular film star but that does not permit him to “hurt public sentiments”, granting the actor time till 2.30pm to “make amends”. “On what basis have you made the statement? Are you a historian, linguist? On what basis did you speak?” Justice Nagaprasanna said.

Later in the day, Kamal said that Thug Life will not be releasing in Karnataka, ‘for now’. Thug Life marks Kamal's first collaboration with Mani Ratnam in 37 years after Nayakan. It is set to release in theatres on June 5.

(With PTI inputs)