Karuppu release date: RJ Balaji says Suriya fans will have to wait some more, refutes rumours about it being April 10

In his Instagram video, the director shared that he has been seeing all the love and support from fans about the film which makes him really grateful. He continued, “Now, back to the grind, we are resuming work on Karuppu. I understand the disappointment the fans, especially Suriya's fans, have, as this statement has been said multiple times before. Of course, it has been a long wait for me, too. I have been working on this for almost two years. Your wait will be worth it. I am also not in the mindset to take more time for this. Within a week or 10 days, we will meet you with the news of the film's release date. I will also say that the film is not releasing on April 10."

Suriya 's Karuppu has been in the making for a long time, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release. On Monday, RJ Balaji addressed recent rumours about the release date of the film and thanked fans for their patience. Earlier, he had said that the film would be released only in theatres after the State Assembly elections this summer.

He continued, "There are a lot of rumours that claim that the producer has had a fallout with the director, or the music director, or even another producer. I understand the frustration of the wait. Trust me, everyone will like this film."

About Karuppu Karuppu is written and directed by RJ Balaji and produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabu under Dream Warrior Pictures. Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan, and Karan Aravind Kumar serve as the screenwriters. Suriya, Trisha, Indrans, Natty, Swasika, Sshivadha, Anagha Maya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, and others star in it. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the film’s music.

A teaser of the film was released on Suriya’s birthday last June, showing him in dual roles. One version of him, dressed in white, is a lawyer named Saravanan who says he, too, goes by an alias. The other version, dressed in black with an aruval/koduval (kind of machete/sickle) in hand, seems more violent than the lawyer. The actor even references a famous scene from the song Oru Maalai in Ghajini in the teaser.