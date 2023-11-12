Lal Salaam teaser: Rajinikanth makes a scene-stealing cameo as Moideen Bhai. Watch

The highly awaited teaser of Rajinikanth starrer Lal Salaam is here! On Sunday, the makers released the first official teaser of the sports action drama, that gave fans a glimpse of the extended cameo appearance of Rajinikanth in the film. Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, it also stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth. (Also read: Jailer box office collection: Rajinikanth film grosses ₹650 crore worldwide, earns 'triple the profits' for whole team) Lal Salaam is set for a theatrical release in January 2024.

Lal Salaam teaser

The action-packed teaser of Lal Salaam begins with a highly tense cricket match where the commentator announces that it is not just a game but a war. The teaser then gives a glimpse of Rajinikanth as Moideen Bhai, who makes a grand entry in his car and fights goons. "You have melded religion with sports. You have poisoned the minds of the people," he says. The teaser then shows how the rival groups of the game creates destruction and wrecks havoc in the place.

Reacting to the teaser, a fan commented, "Expecting a message oriented movie instead of commercial one but Thalaivarr entry with ARR background music is pure goosebumps moment!" Another said, "When super star Rajinikanth came... Goosebumps!" A comment read, "Thalaivar's presence elevated the teaser to another level!"

About Lal Salaam

With Lal Salaam, Aishwarya returns to direction after a gap of seven years. Aishwarya’s last directorial project was Tamil action-thriller Vai Raja Vai, which also starred Dhanush in a cameo.

Lal Salaam is rumoured to be set against the backdrop of cricket and communism. It stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant in lead roles. Rajinikanth will be seen in an extended cameo in Lal Salaam.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Jailer, which grossed over ₹650 crore worldwide. He will be next seen in the upcoming untitled movie, Thalaivar 170, in which he shares screen space with Amitabh Bachchan after 33 years. Last month, the production banner shared a BTS picture of the two megastars as they wrapped up their Mumbai schedule.

