Madharasi title glimpse: Sivakarthikeyan lands kicks, gets violent for AR Murugadoss' film. Watch
Madharasi title glimpse: The film's first look was released on Sivakarthikeyan's birthday. It also stars Vidyut Jammwal and Biju Menon in key roles.
Madharasi title glimpse: Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s first look from his upcoming film with director AR Murugadoss was released on his birthday, February 17. Tentatively titled SK x ARM, the film has now been named Madharasi. A title glimpse video also saw the actor in action mode. (Also Read: Cricketer Sajeevan Sajana recollects how Sivakarthikeyan helped her after 2018 Wayanad floods)
Madharasi title glimpse
Announcing the film’s title on his social media and releasing a poster of his look from the film, apart from the glimpse, Sivakarthikeyan wrote, “Excited to present the title glimpse of our high-octane action entertainer, #Madharasi, with our favourite @a.r.murugadoss sir and my dear @anirudhofficial. #SKxARM .” Murugadoss also posted it, writing, “Happy Birthday dearest @Siva_Kartikeyan. The ground is set for the MASSIVE ACTION. Let the HAVOC begin. #SKxARM is #Madharasi. TITLE GLIMPSE & FIRST LOOK out now!”
The posters show Sivakarthikeyan staring into the camera intensely with the background showing him brutally beating up some people. The 44-second teaser glimpse also aligns with that, showing the actor landing kicks and creating chaos. Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, and Rukmini Vasanth are also featured in the glimpse, with Biju shown as a police officer. The film will also be released in Hindi as Dil Madharasi. Anirudh Ravichander has composed Madharasi’s music.
Fans were thrilled to see Sivakarthikeyan pulling off action. One fan commented, “Sivakarthikeyan Anna Full Time Action Hero va.” Another wrote, “Sk na look and Body language (fire and hot emojis).” Some were excited about Vidyut and Biju also, with one commenting, “Biju Menon and Vidyut Jamwal, both of their role will be (fire emojis).” A fan even wrote, “No matter what I am seated for this epic combo.”
Upcoming work
Sivakarthikeyan recently tasted success with the 2024 army biopic Amaran which also starred Sai Pallavi. Apart from Madharasi, he is also shooting for Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi with Sreeleela, Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa. Murugadoss is shooting for the Hindi film Sikandar with Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna.
