Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan pose with newborn twins, share warm Diwali wishes in adorable video. Watch

tamil cinema
Published on Oct 24, 2022 09:53 PM IST

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan wished fans with a adorable video, featuring their newborn twins, on Diwali. They recently became parents.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

New parents Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan posted a heartfelt video featuring their twin sons on the occasion of Diwali. Without revealing the face of the little ones, they held them in their arms and wished fans for the festive occasion. The couple recently welcomed their twins. Also read: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's surrogate was her relative, couple registered marriage 6 years ago: report

Sharing the video, Vignesh wrote in the caption of the post, “Happy Diwali to every TWO of you Thala Diwali for us in all sense Happy happy Diwali Diwali for all of you! Wishing all you lovely people only happiness and peace amidst all the hurdles that life keeps against you Pray Hard , love hard! Cos…Love is all we can have for each and everyone … love is all that will make this life beautiful and prosperous! Trust in God trust in love trust in manifesting in goodness and the universe always makes sure that everything becomes beautiful.”

In the video, Nayanthara wore a red saree with a sleeveless blouse in red. Vignesh, on the other hand, wore a maroon t-shirt, paired with veshti. Replying to their video, filmmaker Atlee commented, “Happy Thala Diwali.” “Cutest video on internet,” added a fan. Another one said, “Aww this is cute.”

Vignesh and Nayanthara tied the knot earlier this year. They announced that they had welcomed twin boys via their posts on Twitter and Instagram

After the arrival of their twins, many raised concerns about their surrogacy and questioned if laws were followed by the couple. According to a report on Onmanorama.com, the couple submitted an affidavit and a marriage certificate to the Tamil Nadu health department, and claimed they got their marriage registered six years ago. It also reportedly mentions that the surrogate is Nayanthara's relative from the UAE.

For the unversed, as per the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, of 2021, commercial surrogacy is banned in India, only allowing for altruistic surrogacy. The law was passed in December 2021. It came into effect on January 25, 2022, in India.

