Priyanka Arul Mohan, SJ Suryah on board Sivakarthikeyan’s Tamil comedy Don
- Sivakarthikeyan's Don will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions in association with Sivakarthikeyan Productions.
Actors Priyanka Arul Mohan and SJ Suryah are the latest addition to the cast of Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming Tamil campus comedy Don, its makers have revealed. Interestingly, this is Priyanka’s second successive project with Sivakarthikeyan after Doctor.
While Priyanka will play the leading lady, Suryah will be seen playing the antagonist.
Sivakarthikeyan, who currently awaits the release of two Tamil films Doctor and Ayalaan, is all set to begin work on Don soon. The project will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions in association with Sivakarthikeyan Productions. Cibi Chakravarthy is making his directorial debut with this project.
Anirudh Ravichander has been finalised to compose the music. The film was recently announced by the makers via a tweet.
Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan last week completed shooting for his long-delayed science-fiction film, Ayalaan. It is believed to be a film centered on a lost alien who finds a friend in Sivakarthikeyan’s character. The film has been directed by Ravi Kumar.
Amidst rumours that the project has been shelved over a year and a half ago, it was revived when it went on the floors last February.
Also read: Priyanka Chopra goes bold in new photo shoot, says ‘I don’t want to be defined by where I come from’
The film features Rakul Preet Singh as an astronomer. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens towards the end of this year. Isha Koppikar, who returns to Tamil cinema after two decades, will be seen playing an assassin in the movie.
Sivakarthikeyan’s other release is Doctor, which has been directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar. It is tipped to be a dark comedy and also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, who is making her Tamil debut.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First look of Arya from Tamil film Enemy unveiled, see poster
- Arya plays the antagonist in Anand Shankar's Tamil film, Enemy. It stars Vishal as the lead.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor to release in cinemas on March 26, see new poster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhanush wishes for Jagame Thandiram to release in theatres
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shoot begins for Tamil remake of Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya featuring Santhanam
- The shoot for the Tamil remake of Telugu investigative thriller Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya has begun in Coimbatore. The remake stars Santhanam and Riya Suman in the lead, and is directed by Manoj Beedha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teaser and title logo of Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona unveiled at Burj Khalifa, see pic
- Sudeep was in awe as the teaser and logo of his upcoming film, Vikrant Rona, was unveiled at the Burj Khalifa on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Master to have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime on January 29
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shoot of Sivakarthikeyan’s sci-film Ayalaan wrapped up, see pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How to Master the masala movie recipe: Anupama Chopra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe shoot delayed, Siva begins work on next with Suriya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Mohan likely to be paired with Suriya for Pandiraj’s film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamal Haasan's daughters Shruti, Akshara give update after his leg surgery
- Kamal Haasan's leg surgery on Tuesday morning was successful, a statement shared by his daughters Shruti and Akshara revealed. He will be discharged from the hospital in a few days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil sci-fi film Indru Netru Naalai 2 launched with a puja ceremony, see pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prakash Raj joins the cast of Mani Ratnam’s period drama Ponniyin Selvan
- Prakash Raj is the latest addition to the cast of Mani Ratnam's ambitious period drama Ponniyin Selvan. The two first worked together in Iruvar in 1997.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay starrer Master grosses over ₹50 crore on first day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Master sets the box-office on fire, grosses ₹25.4 crore in TN on release day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox