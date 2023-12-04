Rajinikanth’s costar Ritika Singh injured during a shoot; internet thinks it was on Thalaivar 170 set

Actor Ritika Singh got injured while shooting for her next film. While the actor did not mention which set she got injured on, many believe it’s on the sets of her next film with Rajinikanth and director TJ Gnanavel, the yet-to-be-titled Thalaivar 170. She shared pictures of her wounds on social media, claiming she cut herself on broken glass. (Also Read: Madhuri Dixit recalls working with Rajinikanth on Uttar Dakshin, calls him ‘an inspiration’) Ritika Singh shared pictures of her injuries online(Instagram)

‘Looks like I fought with a werewolf’

Ritika first shared a picture of her injuries, writing on Instagram Stories, “Looks like I got into a fight with a werewolf!” She later shared a video, detailing what happened during shooting. “I am quite upset. They kept telling me, be careful, there’s glass there. They warned me but, it’s okay, it happens. You can’t control momentum sometimes, right? I think I lost control and then this s*** happened.”

‘Heading to the hospital’

The actor also shared that she is taking a break from shooting to head to the hospital to get herself checked out by a doctor. However, she hoped that she would recover soon and be back on sets soon. She said, “I am not feeling any pain right now but I’m sure this is going to hurt because some of this is quite deep. I am going from the set to the hospital to get a shot. I hope this gets better soon and I can shoot.”

Reacting to the news, a person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “An unfortunate incident took place on the set of Thalaivar 170 during the shooting of a high-octane fight scene, resulting in an injury to Ritika Singh. Sending our thoughts and support to her for a quick and complete healing.”

Upcoming projects

Ritika is a kick boxer-turned-actor who rose to fame with the 2016 Tamil film Irudhi Suttru with Madhavan as her co-star. The film also released in Hindi as Saala Khadoos and was remade in Telugu the following year as Guru with Venkatesh. In 2023 she was seen in the Hindi road crime film titled InCar apart from Kolai in Tamil and a special number in the Malayalam film, King of Kotha. She has been roped in to star in Rajinikanth’s next and it remains to be seen what other projects she has signed on.

